Aberdeen 1 Hibs 2: Three things we learned as European hangover derails Dons’ Premiership momentum

Aberdeen failed to bounce back from their Uefa Conference League nightmare in Greece as they lost 2-1 to Hibs at Pittodrie.

The Reds were overrun 6-0 by AEK Athens on Thursday but a Euro hangover saw them fail to continue recent Premiership momentum.

Aberdeen’s ability to recover from a setback must be seriously questioned as Jimmy Thelin’s side yet again failed to fight back after falling behind.

In the six Premiership games where the Dons have conceded first this season they have lost all six – and failed to score.

Hibs grabbed the lead in the in the 34th minute through a Thibault Klidje strike although the Dons felt there was a foul on Stuart Armstrong in the build up.

Substitute Elie Youan made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute when breaking through a porous back-line, shrugging off three challenges to net.

Marko Lazetic grabbed a consolation for the Dons in the 94th minute.

Frustrated Aberdeen supporters made their feelings clear by booing at full-time and half-time as the Reds languish second bottom of the Premiership.

Aberdeen’s USA based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the defeat.

Can Aberdeen balance Europe with domestic commitments?

Aberdeen had to prove there was no hangover or lingering damage from the shock of the 6-0 hammering by AEK Athens.

They failed to do that by slumping to defeat.

Prior to the Conference League clash in Greece there was a growing sense the Dons had turned a corner after a disastrous start to the Premiership campaign.

Back to back league wins against St Mirren and Dundee offered genuine hope of a revival that could be a catalyst for climbing up the table.

However, not only the horrific score-line in Greece but the manner of the capitulation raised serious questions as to whether the Euro loss would derail any positivity.

It did.

In Greece, Aberdeen crashed to the club’s heaviest ever loss in European competition.

The harsh, sobering reality is it could have been a heavier defeat and the Dons failed to show there was no lingering psychological aftermath.

Struggling to balance European fixtures with domestic action is a conundrum Aberdeen have previously struggled to solve.

In 2023 the Dons, under Barry Robson, won only one of eight domestic games after a Thursday European fixture.

That sent the domestic form into a tailspin with the Reds flirting with the threat of a relegation battle.

Aberdeen cannot afford a repeat, particularly as they do not have a positive return of league points to fall back on this term.

The Reds are languishing second bottom of the Premiership, only one point ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Next up they face Kilmarnock away on Wednesday in what is a must win game ahead of a daunting Uefa Conference League trip to AEK Larnaca next week.

Frustrating shift for striker Nisbet

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin changed the focal point of the Dons attack by elevating Kevin Nisbet to the starting line-up, with Marko Lazetic dropping to the bench.

It was to be a frustrating shift for Nisbet.

Signed from Italian giants AC Milan in the summer transfer window, striker Lazetic netted a sublime last gasp goal to secure a 1-0 win at St Mirren last weekend.

That sensational solo strike earned a start against AEK Athens but the Serbian under-21 international was starved of service in Greece.

It was a similar situation for Nisbet against Hibs as the striker’s goal drought continues since his £250,000 transfer deadline day transfer from Championship Millwall.

Scotland international Nisbet has played eight matches in all competitions this season and has yet to find the back of the net.

However there is concrete proof the striker can score for Aberdeen having netted 14 times whilst on loan from Millwall last season.

It is a case of Nisbet rediscovering that form again, but that goal touch must come quickly as yet again the Dons lacked a cutting edge in attack.

Nisbet was in the heart of the action in the 11th minute when his neat touch, turn and lay-off at the edge of the box found Adil Aouchiche in space.

On loan Sunderland attacker Aouchiche fired across goal and wide from 12 yards to waste a clear opportunity.

Nisbet suffered a frustrating opening 45 minutes as he fought hard to get service which never arrived.

The striker had zero shots at goal in the first half and was restricted to only 13 touches with nine passes, eight successful.

Nisbet won possession five times in that opening half as he battled to make an impact.

He lasted just 10 minutes of the second half before Thelin replaced Nisbet with Lazetic.

It was a frustrating shift for Nisbet who failed to register a single effort at goal.

In the 80th minute Lazetic was denied a goal when keeper Raphael Sallinger did well to block his 15 yard drive.

Deep into time added on Lazetic outmuscled Jack Iredale before firing in from 15 yards to deliver a compelling argument to start against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Faith in back three that shipped six

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin retained faith in the back-three that were ripped apart in Greece in conceding six against AEK Athens.

Despite the concerningly porous nature of the backline in Athens the Dons boss stuck with Nicky Devlin, Jack Milne and Mats Knoester as his three centre-backs.

Milne marshalled the centre of the back three with Devlin on the right and Knoester left.

However they were breached in the 34th minute when Stuart Armstrong was dispossessed in midfield by Warren O’Hara, in a challenge that appeared to be a foul.

Armstrong slid to his knees, expecting a free-kick to be awarded.

However, Josh Mulligan was more proactive and picked up the loose ball before quickly sliding a pass into the path of Thibault Klidje.

Breaking in between Devlin and Milne at the edge of the box Kildje used his strength and pace to shrug off the centre-backs pressure before firing home from 12 yards.

Thelin made a switch to the back three at half-time when introducing on loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington.

Dorrington moved into the right-centre back role with Devlin pushing forward into right wing-back, with Alexander Jensen coming off.

The back line was breached in the 51st minute when a long ball down the left released Klidje who powered beyond Milne to break in on goal.

Mitov saved Klidje’s 15 yard shot with the ball falling to the attacker again.

Klidje’s shot was blocked by Knoester.

The ball then fell to Kieran Bowie, but yet again Knoester threw his body in front of it to make another vital block from his low drive.

In the 79th minute Hibs were denied a second by the woodwork when a 15 yard shot by substitute Josh Campbell cracked off the post.

Aberdeen’s back-line were woefully exposed in the 86th minute when Elie Youan burst through the defence to make it 2-0.

Youan shrugged off three challenges as he ran from almost the half-way line to slice open a back line that became concerningly porous… again!

The defence was ripped apart again in the 92nd minute when Josh Campbell was unmarked to convert a Martin Boyle cross.

However the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 6, Milne 6, Knoester 7; Jensen 3 (Clarkson 46), Armstrong 6, Palaversa 3 (Dorrington 46), Molloy 6 (Keskinen 62) Aouchiche 3 (Milanovic 46), Karlsson 6; Nisbet 4 (Lazetic 55)

Subs not used: Suman, Shinnie, Polvara, Kjartansson

HIBS (3-4-1-2): Sallinger 6; O’Hara 7, Hanley 6, Iredale 7; C. Cadden 6 (Chaiwa 60), Mulligan 7, Barlaser 6, N. Cadden 6; McGrath 7 (Campbell 69), Klidje 7 (Youan 82) Bowie 6 (Boyle 60)

Subs not used: Smith, Obita, Hoilett, Megwa, Bushiri

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 18,227

Man-of-the-Match: Thibault Klidje (Hibs)