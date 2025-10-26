Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reacts to mounting pressure question after 2-1 loss to Hibs

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits the pressure will ramp up on him if he cannot turn around the damaging start to the season.

The Dons were booed by many of their own fans after a 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie left Thelin’s side languishing second bottom of the Premiership table.

Struggling Aberdeen are only one point ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Thelin says the buck stops with him and he takes full responsibility for the defeats.

The loss to Hibs came only days after suffering a humiliating 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League in Greece, the club’s heaviest ever Euro defeat.

Thelin on mounting pressure

Thelin pinpointed a lack of competitive edge from his team as a contributing factor in the defeat to Hibs, insisting that absence negates tactics and formations.

Aberdeen’s USA-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the Dons crash to a sixth defeat from only nine Premiership matches.

Many supporters made their frustration clear at full-time and half-time by booing the Dons.

Thelin insists he retains the full backing of Cormack and the Pittodrie board.

Asked if he feels under pressure, Thelin replied: “We have a strong chairman and a strong board.

“And they always look after the club.

“My job as a manager is to try to get results the club is working for.

“So I am responsible for the results and we need to do better.

“Everybody knows as a manager if results don’t turn around then you are under super-hard pressure.

“Our feeling was that after Dundee and St Mirren we were on the right direction but then we got a really hurtful game against Athens.

“We were hoping we could bounce back a little bit at home in front of our fans.

“However it is the competitive side.

“It doesn’t matter the system, it doesn’t matter the collective, it doesn’t matter the team if we lose too many battles inside a game.

“And right now we are struggling with that.

“I take responsibility for this team and the results.

“It is my job.

“But also as an individual in a football team you have to take responsibility for your performance.

“Everybody has to turn this around very quickly as we have to show much, much more.”

Thelin and his squad face a crunch double header where they play Kilmarnock away on Wednesday.

Thelin’s relationship with Dons’ board

After that the Reds face a daunting trip to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca next Thursday in the Conference League.

AEK Larnaca have won both their Conference League games including a victory against Premier League Crystal Palace last week, the FA Cup holders.

Chairman Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the fans’ discontent at full-time.

Thelin says he still has the full backing of Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy.

He said: “We have a good relationship and they are super supportive.

“They have a clear direction of where we want to go.

“But I am the manager and I know as the manager if you don’t get a result…

“But still we are really aligned with what we want to do.

“But of course we have to step up as it is not good enough right now.”

Aberdeen were on a two game winning streak in the Premiership prior to facing Hibs, but that positive momentum ground to a halt.

Thelin on lack of competitive edge

Hibs netted via goals from Thibault Klidje and Eli Youan either side of half-time.

Aberdeen grabbed a late consolation when substitute Marko Lazetic fired home in the 94th minute.

For the opening goal several Aberdeen players stopped playing when they thought Stuart Armstrong had been fouled by Warren O’Hara.

Hibs punished that when Josh Mulligan picked up the loose ball and fed a pass to Klidje who broke in on goal to score from 15 yards.

In a frantic finale Hibs looked to have made it 3-0 in time added on when Josh Campbell converted a Martin Boyle cross.

However the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

Striker Lazetic, a summer signing from AC Milan, netted late on for his second goal in two Premiership games following a late winner against St Mirren.

Asked if he felt he got a reaction from his team after the loss in Greece, Thelin said: “The game started OK and we created some good chances.

“But we missed those chances.

“Hibs then started creating more and had the momentum in the game.

“In the second half it was much more of an open game but Hibs were much, much stronger in the competitive side of the game.

“The transitions they created hurt us a lot, quite similar to Thursday night.

“From that point of view we didn’t show our fans we are back on track or competitive enough to deserve a better result.”