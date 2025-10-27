Aberdeen fan view: A decisive fortnight ahead for Dons manager Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen’s season now enters a critical phase. In some regards, it may be decisive.

Over the next two weeks, the Dons will face Kilmarnock, AEK Larnaca and Motherwell: win none of them and they could well find themselves sitting at the bottom of both tables.

The relief brought to Pittodrie by the drubbing of Dundee, extended just in time by Marko Lazetic’s single-handed stroke of genius in Paisley, turns out to be temporary.

Two damaging defeats later and the Dons are back stumbling about in the dark, struggling to see where goals and wins are ever going to come from.

They must arrive over the next fortnight, particularly on the domestic stage. No ifs, buts or maybes.

Aberdeen are fortunate that the Premiership has been so competitive thus far, with teams taking points off each other and plenty more going unclaimed in draws. That means that, should they somehow find a way to collect all six in the coming fortnight, they will speed right into the traffic jam in the middle of table, despite their hideous form to date.

Fail in that endeavour, though, and they would be staring over the edge. The teams who are genuinely good will be starting to separate themselves, and Aberdeen would justifiably not be among them, forcing them to re-evaluate what they truly want this season to be.

In historical terms, Aberdeen have spent phenomenally heavily on this squad. That it is nearly 30 players strong, yet requires people to play out of position each week to balance the side, states that it was not money well spent.

If there is a working team to be made from these parts, it has most assuredly not been found yet. Jimmy Thelin will have to alight upon it very quickly, before it becomes someone else’s problem.