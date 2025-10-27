Aberdeen fan view: A decisive fortnight ahead for Dons manager Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A decisive fortnight ahead for Dons manager Jimmy Thelin

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-1 home defeat against Hibernian.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen’s season now enters a critical phase. In some regards, it may be decisive.

Over the next two weeks, the Dons will face Kilmarnock, AEK Larnaca and Motherwell: win none of them and they could well find themselves sitting at the bottom of both tables.

The relief brought to Pittodrie by the drubbing of Dundee, extended just in time by Marko Lazetic’s single-handed stroke of genius in Paisley, turns out to be temporary.

Two damaging defeats later and the Dons are back stumbling about in the dark, struggling to see where goals and wins are ever going to come from.

They must arrive over the next fortnight, particularly on the domestic stage. No ifs, buts or maybes.

Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic (L) and Nicky Devlin (R) look dejected as Hibernian's Elie Youan scores to make it 2-0.
Aberdeen are fortunate that the Premiership has been so competitive thus far, with teams taking points off each other and plenty more going unclaimed in draws. That means that, should they somehow find a way to collect all six in the coming fortnight, they will speed right into the traffic jam in the middle of table, despite their hideous form to date.

Fail in that endeavour, though, and they would be staring over the edge. The teams who are genuinely good will be starting to separate themselves, and Aberdeen would justifiably not be among them, forcing them to re-evaluate what they truly want this season to be.

In historical terms, Aberdeen have spent phenomenally heavily on this squad. That it is nearly 30 players strong, yet requires people to play out of position each week to balance the side, states that it was not money well spent.

If there is a working team to be made from these parts, it has most assuredly not been found yet. Jimmy Thelin will have to alight upon it very quickly, before it becomes someone else’s problem.

