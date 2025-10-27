REVEALED: Struggling Aberdeen to announce sporting director imminently as Dave Cormack looks to bolster Jimmy Thelin support structure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: Struggling Aberdeen to announce sporting director imminently as Dave Cormack looks to bolster Jimmy Thelin support structure

Aberdeen chiefs have been searching for a more technically-minded sporting director to fill the vacancy left by departed director of football Steven Gunn.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 2-1 loss to HIbs. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen are set to confirm the appointment of their new sporting director imminently, The Press and Journal understands.

The Dons have been on the hunt for a replacement for departed director of football Steven Gunn since the long-serving Pittodrie administrator’s exit was announced in mid-September.

When Gunn left the club, we revealed how Aberdeen chiefs were searching for a more technically-minded sporting director to fill the vacancy.

Experienced German Lutz Pfannenstiel was the early frontrunner for the role, though two other candidates were in the mix.

Available following his departure from US side St Louis FC, Pfannenstiel travelled to Aberdeen for talks with Dons chiefs in early-October – including attending the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final (which the young Dons won) with Reds’ majority shareholder Dave Cormack. 

It is understood confirmation of Aberdeen’s new sporting director is likely to come this week.

The timing for the Dons is crucial after a bruising double-header in Europe and domestically for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premiership match against Hibs at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premiership match against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

There had been shoots of recovery from a dismal start to the campaign with back-to-back Premiership wins over Dundee and St Mirren.

However, in the past few days, the Reds have been blitzed 6-0 at AEK Athens in the Conference League, before a dispiriting Sunday display in losing 2-1 at home to Hibs.

The matches – which supremo Cormack attended – have piled the pressure back on last term’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Jimmy Thelin to get more from an expensively-assembled squad who struggled to lay a glove on AEK or the Hibees. 

While supporters’ frustrations have ramped back up, Cormack has so far been strong and steadfast in his backing for the Swedish gaffer both in public and behind-the-scenes.

After dismissing four permanent Aberdeen managers in quick succession, Cormack and the Dons board appointed “squad-builder” Thelin in summer 2024 after a long pursuit.

The boss has often described his Aberdeen tenure as a three-year project, but with the struggles this season, it is as yet unclear what the turning point for Cormack would be, ahead of a midweek visit to Kilmarnock and Conference League away day in Cyprus against AEK Larnaca this week and next.

It is thought Thelin and the new sporting director will be given time to work together to improve the situation, but those inside the club fully aware performances and results so far this season have not been acceptable.

