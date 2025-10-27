REVEALED: Struggling Aberdeen to announce sporting director imminently as Dave Cormack looks to bolster Jimmy Thelin support structure

Aberdeen are set to confirm the appointment of their new sporting director imminently, The Press and Journal understands.

The Dons have been on the hunt for a replacement for departed director of football Steven Gunn since the long-serving Pittodrie administrator’s exit was announced in mid-September.

When Gunn left the club, we revealed how Aberdeen chiefs were searching for a more technically-minded sporting director to fill the vacancy.

Experienced German Lutz Pfannenstiel was the early frontrunner for the role, though two other candidates were in the mix.

Available following his departure from US side St Louis FC, Pfannenstiel travelled to Aberdeen for talks with Dons chiefs in early-October – including attending the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final (which the young Dons won) with Reds’ majority shareholder Dave Cormack.

It is understood confirmation of Aberdeen’s new sporting director is likely to come this week.

The timing for the Dons is crucial after a bruising double-header in Europe and domestically for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

There had been shoots of recovery from a dismal start to the campaign with back-to-back Premiership wins over Dundee and St Mirren.

However, in the past few days, the Reds have been blitzed 6-0 at AEK Athens in the Conference League, before a dispiriting Sunday display in losing 2-1 at home to Hibs.

The matches – which supremo Cormack attended – have piled the pressure back on last term’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Jimmy Thelin to get more from an expensively-assembled squad who struggled to lay a glove on AEK or the Hibees.

While supporters’ frustrations have ramped back up, Cormack has so far been strong and steadfast in his backing for the Swedish gaffer both in public and behind-the-scenes.

After dismissing four permanent Aberdeen managers in quick succession, Cormack and the Dons board appointed “squad-builder” Thelin in summer 2024 after a long pursuit.

The boss has often described his Aberdeen tenure as a three-year project, but with the struggles this season, it is as yet unclear what the turning point for Cormack would be, ahead of a midweek visit to Kilmarnock and Conference League away day in Cyprus against AEK Larnaca this week and next.

It is thought Thelin and the new sporting director will be given time to work together to improve the situation, but those inside the club fully aware performances and results so far this season have not been acceptable.