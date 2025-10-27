Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues key attitude demand for showdown against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will demand his players come out fighting against Kilmarnock in a bid to kick-start the Premiership campaign.

The struggling Dons are languishing second bottom of the league table with only seven points from nine games.

Thelin bemoaned a lack of competitive edge in Sunday’s 2-1 league loss to Hibs that piled more pressure on the Reds’ gaffer.

Aberdeen face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday evening and Thelin warned his team must fight for the club, the shirt and the frustrated fans.

Thelin said: “We have to turn this around really quickly because we are fighting for something.

“We are fighting for the club and also fighting for our own prestige.

“And we have to show much more than we are right now.

“As a player when you step out on the pitch and put on that shirt, you are fighting for so many people.

“Everyone has to turn this around really quickly.”

Aberdeen currently occupy the relegation play-off spot and are only one point ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Slump despite expensive rebuild

Losing to Hibs came only days after a 6-0 hammering by AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League.

The capitulation in Greece was the heaviest ever defeat suffered by an Aberdeen team in Europe.

Thelin was backed by chairman Dave Cormack and the board to undertake an expensive summer transfer window overhaul of the squad.

The Dons gaffer secured 13 summer signings, 10 permanent and three on loan deals.

However, the new-look Aberdeen side have struggled and are also rock bottom of the Uefa Conference League with zero points from two games.

US-based chairman Cormack was at Pittodrie for the loss to Hibs at the weekend.

Thelin issues responsibility demand

Thelin accepts culpability for the form slump, but says Aberdeen’s players must also take responsibility.

He said: “We are a collective but I take individual responsibility as manager for this team and the performances we have.

“But also, as an individual in a football team, you have to take responsibility for your performance, and also for how you show up in games.

“We can’t just look at each other and say: ‘It is someone else’s fault’.

“The way the opponents are creating chances is too easy.

“We have to put more of our bodies in those situations and defend better.

“We need to show more of a competitive side on the pitch because this is one of the most important things in football, the competitive side.

“You have to show passion in the 50-50.

“If you don’t it doesn’t matter how you balance the team as it becomes too easy to run through us.

“We have to try to understand the family part of football and the passion you have to show to give you a chance to win a game.”

Thelin understands fans’ frustration

There were signs of a revival in form when Aberdeen recently secured back-to-back Premiership wins against St Mirren (1-0) and Dundee (4-0).

That momentum was derailed by the heavy defeat to AEK Athens and loss to Hibs.

In a bizarre climax to the game against Hibs, the Dons looked to have fallen 3-0 behind in time added on when Josh Campbell netted.

However. the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

Within a minute of Hibs’ goal being overturned, Aberdeen netted a consolation through Marko Lazetic.

Many Dons fans had began to exit Pittodrie after what they thought was a third Hibs goal was conceded.

Of those who remained until the final whistle many made their frustration clear by booing the Dons.

Thelin understands their frustration and is confident his side will turn around the season.

On fans booing, Thelin said: “I understand them as we all feel the same.

“We had another chance to show we are on the right track against Hibs, but we didn’t take it.

“Now we have the game on Wednesday and we need to change really, really quickly.

“It is important for everyone involved.

“I have a strong belief we can turn it around.

“But is it’s up to everyone to do it on the pitch at this important time.”