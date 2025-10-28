Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces back three or back four defence question – I know what I’d advise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces back three or back four defence question – I know what I’d advise

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is again facing formation questions ahead of pivotal outings at Kilmarnock and AEK Larnaca.

Hibernian's Thibault Klidje scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces a defensive formation dilemma ahead of a crunch double-header against Kilmarnock and AEK Larnaca.

Thelin will have to decide whether or not he sticks with a back three or returns to a back four after suffering two straight defeats.

Aberdeen’s three-man defence was ripped apart in the 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League in Greece last week.

That damaging defeat could easily have gone into double figures.

And in the second half in the 2-1 loss to Hibs, the three centre-back set-up looked ragged again.

Aberdeen, and Thelin, will have to answer some hard questions in the games at Kilmarnock tomorrow night and against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus next week.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
I felt Thelin’s use of three central defenders was beginning to deliver an answer to the problems at the back.

That shape looked good in the Scottish Cup final in May when they beat Celtic at Hampden to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Questions over defensive formation

Three at the back also looked a strong shape in the 4-0 victory against Dundee and 1-0 win at St Mirren.

Everything was pointing towards three at the back working… until the losses against AEK Athens and Hibs.

However, I believe Thelin should stick with the three man defence as he has has enough centre-backs to go with that setup.

He has Mats Knoester, Jack Milne, Alfie Dorrington, Gavin Molloy and Nicky Devlin all available, and Kristers Tobers when he returns from injury.

In the wins against St Mirren and Dundee, three at the back looked much better than four when Thelin played only two centre-backs.

Hibernian's Thibault Klidje celebrates with Chris Cadden (L) as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
However, after the losses to AEK Athens and Hibs doubts have now crept in.

Doubts must also be in the manager’s mind as to where he goes now with his defensive set-up after those defeats.

I think you play to your strengths, though, and with the amount of centre-backs Thelin has, a back three is worth sticking with.

Aberdeen didn’t win 50-50 battles

He should give it more time so that the players can gel as a three.

If Thelin can get the same defensive three consistently starting, they will develop a better understanding of what is involved as a unit.

In the second half on Sunday, the pace of Hibs posed huge problems for the Aberdeen defence.

At 1-0 down, the Dons threw players forward and left gaps at the back.

There was far too much space between the three Dons centre-backs and Hibs exploited that.

Aberdeen fans leave early during the 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s centre-backs were exposed one-v-one against Martin Boyle, Thibault Klidje and Elie Youan and found it tough to cope with their speed.

As a unit in the second half, the defence didn’t look strong, organised or competitive enough.

If you are a defender you have to compete and make it difficult for your opponent.

You have to make sure you are winning 50-50 battles – and Aberdeen didn’t.

Aberdeen face a test of character

Aberdeen looked pretty ragged in the latter stages and the narrow 2-1 score masks the gulf in the second half and the chances Hibs created.

Now Aberdeen face a huge test against Kilmarnock.

It will show how strong the character of Aberdeen players is on the back of two defeats and the fans leaving the stadium early in the loss to Hibs.

A midweek away game at Kilmarnock at any time is a real test of character.

With Aberdeen struggling and sitting second-bottom of the Premiership, it will be even more difficult.

Thelin will need his strong characters to stand up and be counted.

The manager can only do so much and the players must take on board the challenge that lies ahead at Rugby Park.

They have to address that challenge.

A win against Kilmarnock would rekindle hope and expectation within the fans.

If Aberdeen can beat Killie to get to 10 points, they edge closer to the top six.

If the Reds can move into the top-six, it would give everyone more confidence about the domestic campaign ahead.

 

 

