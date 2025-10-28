Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces back three or back four defence question – I know what I’d advise

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces a defensive formation dilemma ahead of a crunch double-header against Kilmarnock and AEK Larnaca.

Thelin will have to decide whether or not he sticks with a back three or returns to a back four after suffering two straight defeats.

Aberdeen’s three-man defence was ripped apart in the 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League in Greece last week.

That damaging defeat could easily have gone into double figures.

And in the second half in the 2-1 loss to Hibs, the three centre-back set-up looked ragged again.

Aberdeen, and Thelin, will have to answer some hard questions in the games at Kilmarnock tomorrow night and against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus next week.

I felt Thelin’s use of three central defenders was beginning to deliver an answer to the problems at the back.

That shape looked good in the Scottish Cup final in May when they beat Celtic at Hampden to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Questions over defensive formation

Three at the back also looked a strong shape in the 4-0 victory against Dundee and 1-0 win at St Mirren.

Everything was pointing towards three at the back working… until the losses against AEK Athens and Hibs.

However, I believe Thelin should stick with the three man defence as he has has enough centre-backs to go with that setup.

He has Mats Knoester, Jack Milne, Alfie Dorrington, Gavin Molloy and Nicky Devlin all available, and Kristers Tobers when he returns from injury.

In the wins against St Mirren and Dundee, three at the back looked much better than four when Thelin played only two centre-backs.

However, after the losses to AEK Athens and Hibs doubts have now crept in.

Doubts must also be in the manager’s mind as to where he goes now with his defensive set-up after those defeats.

I think you play to your strengths, though, and with the amount of centre-backs Thelin has, a back three is worth sticking with.

Aberdeen didn’t win 50-50 battles

He should give it more time so that the players can gel as a three.

If Thelin can get the same defensive three consistently starting, they will develop a better understanding of what is involved as a unit.

In the second half on Sunday, the pace of Hibs posed huge problems for the Aberdeen defence.

At 1-0 down, the Dons threw players forward and left gaps at the back.

There was far too much space between the three Dons centre-backs and Hibs exploited that.

Aberdeen’s centre-backs were exposed one-v-one against Martin Boyle, Thibault Klidje and Elie Youan and found it tough to cope with their speed.

As a unit in the second half, the defence didn’t look strong, organised or competitive enough.

If you are a defender you have to compete and make it difficult for your opponent.

You have to make sure you are winning 50-50 battles – and Aberdeen didn’t.

Aberdeen face a test of character

Aberdeen looked pretty ragged in the latter stages and the narrow 2-1 score masks the gulf in the second half and the chances Hibs created.

Now Aberdeen face a huge test against Kilmarnock.

It will show how strong the character of Aberdeen players is on the back of two defeats and the fans leaving the stadium early in the loss to Hibs.

A midweek away game at Kilmarnock at any time is a real test of character.

With Aberdeen struggling and sitting second-bottom of the Premiership, it will be even more difficult.

Thelin will need his strong characters to stand up and be counted.

The manager can only do so much and the players must take on board the challenge that lies ahead at Rugby Park.

They have to address that challenge.

A win against Kilmarnock would rekindle hope and expectation within the fans.

If Aberdeen can beat Killie to get to 10 points, they edge closer to the top six.

If the Reds can move into the top-six, it would give everyone more confidence about the domestic campaign ahead.