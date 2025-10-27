Ref Watch: Impact of Stuart Armstrong’s delayed drop and other Aberdeen v Hibs officiating flashpoints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Impact of Stuart Armstrong’s delayed drop and other Aberdeen v Hibs officiating flashpoints

Finlay Elder assesses referee Don Robertson's performance in Aberdeen's 2-1 loss to Hibs, including the big flashpoint involving the Dons' Stuart Armstrong.

Warren O'Hora of Hibernian slides in to tackle Stuart Armstrong of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

A difficult week for Aberdeen ended in a 2-1 Premiership defeat at home to Hibs after a 6-0 thumping in Athens. But how did the referee perform on Sunday, including the big flashpoint involving the Dons’ Stuart Armstrong?

The referee for the Reds v Hibs was Don Robertson, who was being supported on VAR by Greg Aitken.

We start off with a handball shout from the hosts just before the half-hour mark.

A Jesper Karlsson shot on goal appeared to be blocked by the arm of Grant Hanley.

As the ball broke for a Hibs counter-attack, the referee pulled play back for offside against Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy in the build-up to Karlsson effort.

This was excellent refereeing.

Referee Don Robertson during the Aberdeen v Hibernian William Hill Premiership fixture. Image: Shutterstock.
Robertson had identified the potential handball, and the correct procedure was to stop play to let VAR take course (check the offside, then the handball shout).

As it transpired, the offside call was spot on, meaning, even if Hanley was deemed to have handled the ball, no penalty was to be awarded.

Aberdeen’s Armstrong delayed going down from Hibs tackle – a muddied ref’s decision

The next big talking point came just before the visitors took the lead.

Aberdeen’s Stuart Armstrong was dispossessed in midfield before the goal, and the Dons wanted a foul – but referee Robertson was not interested.

At first, I thought it would have been very soft and Armstrong needed to be stronger.

However, having seen a replay, there is no touch on the ball and there is contact on Armstrong.

If he goes down when he first feels this contact, I think the referee would have awarded a free-kick.

The fact Armstrong delays going down is what muddies the decision for the referee.

Was it a clear and obvious error? VAR clearly deemed it wasn’t.

If the referee had awarded a foul, VAR would not have overturned it.

Late Hibs goal ruled out

Hibs themselves were looking at the referee for a foul just after the second half restart.

Kieron Bowie went down under pressure from Molloy, but for me there wasn’t enough in it. The Hibs striker was looking for an excuse to go down.

It was good refereeing to wave play on.

Before Aberdeen grabbed their consolation goal, Hibs thought they had gone 3-0 up through Josh Campbell.

However, after a VAR review, Martin Boyle was just offside in the build-up.

My initial reaction was he’d gone just too early. It was a good spot and call by VAR.

  • Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

