Ref Watch: Impact of Stuart Armstrong’s delayed drop and other Aberdeen v Hibs officiating flashpoints

A difficult week for Aberdeen ended in a 2-1 Premiership defeat at home to Hibs after a 6-0 thumping in Athens. But how did the referee perform on Sunday, including the big flashpoint involving the Dons’ Stuart Armstrong?

The referee for the Reds v Hibs was Don Robertson, who was being supported on VAR by Greg Aitken.

We start off with a handball shout from the hosts just before the half-hour mark.

A Jesper Karlsson shot on goal appeared to be blocked by the arm of Grant Hanley.

As the ball broke for a Hibs counter-attack, the referee pulled play back for offside against Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy in the build-up to Karlsson effort.

This was excellent refereeing.

Robertson had identified the potential handball, and the correct procedure was to stop play to let VAR take course (check the offside, then the handball shout).

As it transpired, the offside call was spot on, meaning, even if Hanley was deemed to have handled the ball, no penalty was to be awarded.

Aberdeen’s Armstrong delayed going down from Hibs tackle – a muddied ref’s decision

The next big talking point came just before the visitors took the lead.

Aberdeen’s Stuart Armstrong was dispossessed in midfield before the goal, and the Dons wanted a foul – but referee Robertson was not interested.

At first, I thought it would have been very soft and Armstrong needed to be stronger.

However, having seen a replay, there is no touch on the ball and there is contact on Armstrong.

If he goes down when he first feels this contact, I think the referee would have awarded a free-kick.

The fact Armstrong delays going down is what muddies the decision for the referee.

Was it a clear and obvious error? VAR clearly deemed it wasn’t.

If the referee had awarded a foul, VAR would not have overturned it.

Late Hibs goal ruled out

Hibs themselves were looking at the referee for a foul just after the second half restart.

Kieron Bowie went down under pressure from Molloy, but for me there wasn’t enough in it. The Hibs striker was looking for an excuse to go down.

It was good refereeing to wave play on.

Before Aberdeen grabbed their consolation goal, Hibs thought they had gone 3-0 up through Josh Campbell.

However, after a VAR review, Martin Boyle was just offside in the build-up.

My initial reaction was he’d gone just too early. It was a good spot and call by VAR.