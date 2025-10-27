Keeper Dimitar Mitov issues brutally honest assessment of Aberdeen’s form crash… but remains upbeat it will turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keeper Dimitar Mitov issues brutally honest assessment of Aberdeen’s form crash… but remains upbeat it will turn

Tough-talking keeper Dimitar Mitov says words are cheap and struggling Aberdeen must begin to do their talking on the pitch, starting against Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in action during the 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.
By Sean Wallace

Keeper Dimitar Mitov insists words are cheap and Aberdeen must do their talking on the pitch to resurrect the season.

Struggling Aberdeen are languishing second-bottom of the Premiership and rock bottom of the Uefa Conference league.

Straight-talking Bulgarian international Mitov knows it is unacceptable.

The Dons failed to respond to a club-record European loss.

Days after being hammered 6-0 by AEK Athens in Greece last week, the Reds, expensively rebuilt during the summer, crashed to sixth loss in nine Premiership games when going down 2-1 to Hibs.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov saves at the feet of Jamie McGrath of Hibernian in a 2-1 loss at Pittodrie
Mitov accepts repeated promises from players Aberdeen will turn around the season are becoming increasingly hollow as they fail to deliver.

Mitov says ‘there has been enough talk’

The 28-year-old has picked the ball out of his net eight times in the last week and warns the Dons must quickly improve in every department.

As the pressure mounts to salvage the season, the keeper realises the time for talk is over… and it is time for action, starting at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Hibernian's Thibault Klidje scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Mitov said: “There has been enough talk and saying this needs to be better.

“Ultimately we are not doing that at the moment.

“It is down to us players to all take on responsibility to change that.

“We have to do everything to achieve that because the demands and expectations of playing for this club are much, much higher than we are showing at the moment.

“As players, everything needs to be better, from defending in the box to attacking in the box.

“There is no 50-50 here – it needs to be spot on everywhere for us to be better.

“At the moment, we are falling short and not winning our duels and not being good enough on the ball. So many things.

“We need to start performing on the pitch.”

Many Aberdeen supporters made their frustration clear at full-time by booing the Dons after the loss to Hibs.

Keeper calls for mental strength

US-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the Hibs loss as he finalised the appointment of Lutz Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director.

Aberdeen now face a tricky journey to Kilmarnock on Wednesday – with the previous visit to Rugby Park a 4-0 loss in December last year.

The Dons may be down, but Mitov insists they are far from out, and is confident manager Jimmy Thelin will orchestrate a form revival.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
He said: “We understand the fans’ frustration and rightly so because they do not expect to see this.

“This football club should not be where we are at the moment.

“And us as players are responsible for it.

“I always say in football you have more negative than positive moments. You have to be really mentally strong to come over that.

“When that wheel spins and you come out the other side things will just become better and better.

“But at the moment we are the other side and we have to keep grinding, sacrificing and performing – keep giving everything.

“With the team we have, it will eventually turn.

“We play for this football club and there is always going to be pressure.

“However I am very confident in our group of players because we have high quality players in the team.

“I am sure when everything clicks it will be great.”

Kilmarnock have won the last four games at Rugby Park against Aberdeen.

That is as much as they won in their previous 24 matches, which included 15 losses and five draws.

Performance to make fans proud

For Mitov, the short time frame between the loss to Hibs and the trip to Kilmarnock is ideal as it offers an immediate opportunity for redemption.

The keeper is determined Aberdeen deliver a performance worthy of the club and the supporters.

Elie Youan of Hibernian celebrates at full time during the Aberdeen v Hibernian William Hill Premiership fixture at Pittodrie
He said: “For me there is nothing better than having another game on Wednesday. It is another opportunity to get things right that went wrong.

“We go into training, see the mistakes we made and make sure we don’t do them again.

“And look at the good things we did, because there were some, but we just missed that finishing touch in the end.

“When all these things are fixed – little problems, they are not big problems – the team will grow.

“We need to put in a performance our supporters should be proud of.

“A performance deserving of Aberdeen football club.

“I’m sure with the quality we have in our team when we put in performances results will follow.

“Eventually it will turn in a positive way.”

