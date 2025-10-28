LIVE: Jimmy Thelin Aberdeen press conference before critical Kilmarnock trip

Follow all of the key updates from Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek Premiership trip to Kilmarnock.

The pressure has ramped back up on Aberdeen boss Thelin and his players ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership away game at Killie.

After a brief turnaround in domestic fortunes, the last week has brought painful displays away to AEK Athens in the Conference League (a record 6-0 European hiding) and then in the top-flight at home to Hibs (2-1 loss).

With Reds fans’ frustrations with their team back at boiling point, the Dons, second-bottom of the league, need to get back on track at Rugby Park.

On Tuesday, at 1.30pm, Thelin and one of his Aberdeen players will meet the press at Cormack Park to preview the Killie clash.

Thelin on Kilmarnock and why it is so important Aberdeen compete physically in game

1.42pm: Kilmarnock is another venue where Aberdeen have a poor record – having gone a few seasons without a victory in Ayrshire.

On the trip to Rugby Park specifically, Thelin – underlining what he means by Aberdeen needing to compete better in matches – says (with good detail, I thought): “I think that it’s not easy games.

“It’s also a competitive game. They play in a certain way that we need to manage.

” The opponent play exactly in their strength and what they want.

“And that’s what we need to be up for this fight in this period. That’s why I talk about this 50-50 situation.

“You don’t need to win every situation, but you can’t lose them.

What we mean by that is the ball and the player get out. So we have to find a way to be more competitive inside the game.

“Because it doesn’t matter the structure and the shape and the system – if we lose too many 50-50 or one against one, then there’s problems. Then they’re going to get overloads all over the pitch.

“That is not a good way for us. So that’s one part. And then, of course, when we have the ball, be more composed with the ball in some moments, because the chances are there.

“You can’t say you have to score and everything happens. You have to keep creating the chances. But be more ready when the chances arrive.”

Team news – couple of concerns

1.38pm: Thelin reveals some players are feeling the effects of the Hibs game, and could miss the Killie fixture as a result, saying: “We have some players (who are doubts). I think it’s a couple of players we need to make a decision tomorrow from the last game (v Hibs). They have some issues from the last game.”

It is thought Alfie Dorrington may be one of those fitness doubts.

Later, he says the “earliest” left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi will return to is Larnaca away in the Conference League next week.

Instable Aberdeen

1.37pm: Thelin, as he often has in press conferences this season, talks about the need for Aberdeen to get to the point where performances are stable, rather than up down – going from the 4-0 win against Dundee to a 6-0 loss in Athens within a couple of weeks, for example.

He says: “This is a part of football, to be stable over a season. That’s one of the most important skills you have as a professional performance player.

“Can you be consistent from the start of the season to the end of the season? You’re going to have some drops, but can you stay on six, seven of ten, rather than sometimes ten of ten and then drop to two of ten?”

We are starting games well – Thelin insists

1.37pm: Part of looking at Aberdeen’s performances rationally, Thelin thinks, is realising they are starting games well – but then reacting badly to setbacks by losing structure.

He said: “I think in most of the games, we start the games really well. (But) when we have momentum, we don’t score.

“Then we get one goal against us and then we start stressing.

“Too early in the game, we lose the structure of the team.

“This is a thing we have to work on and keep working on.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to in the game tomorrow.

“I still have a strong belief that we can manage this and fix this, but sometimes we have to mature more as a group and use our skills better together on the pitch and help each other a little bit better.”

Thelin gets supporters’ anger

1.37pm: Thelin says he understands why Dons supporters have reacted angrily to the last two performances, saying: “It’s a super emotional sport.

“You have to understand the supporters when you do these kinds of inconsistent performances – you feel like you’re on the right track and then you drop two steps again and don’t get the rhythm.”

The Aberdeen boss thinks, on the emotional front, the Dons must find a way to balance rational decision-making in games with passion, adding: “We have to take rational decision-making and not emotional ones.

“The passion still has to be on the pitch – if you play football, you can have a tactical system, you have tactical discipline. But without passion, it’s nothing.

“If it’s only passion, without the structure and the tactical discipline, it’s also nothing.

“We have to find a way to use the passion and the way we want to play, the tactical discipline, but don’t get so emotional in some moments that we do really strange things on the pitch.

“We need to find this way to be more stable as a team.”

What Dave Cormack has said to Jimmy Thelin amid bruising results

1.33pm: Thelin says he has spoken to Cormack since the Aberdeen supremo has been back around the club.

On those conversations with the chairman, the manager says: “We are talking about a lot of things, but we are together and align what we want to achieve. We want the best for Aberdeen Football Club. We want to perform better than what we’re doing right now.

“My job as a manager with my staff and the players is trying to find how we can create the best team of this group of players we have right now. How can we be more consistent? How can we make this work and find a solution for this?

“We feel we did some better improvements when we changed the balance of the team a little bit with the formation. That was a disappointment when we dropped (off) in these areas in the last two games.

“But I still believe that we’re going to find a good performance and start taking points and get over to the other side and start winning games more consistently.”

Jimmy Thelin: Me and Lutz have ideas to work together – I’m not concerned for my job due to his arrival

1.30pm: Jimmy Thelin begins his press conference by speaking about new Aberdeen sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. He says they have spoken to each other about the latter’s appointment and expects them to work together after Pfannenstiel’s arrival at the club in a couple of weeks’ time.

Thelin said: “Me and Lutz have spoken about what we’re looking to do going forward.

“We have some ideas and I’m looking forward to seeing him when he arrives here.”

Is the Dons boss – struggling to get consistent performances and results – concerned his future could be in doubt due to the arrival of the Dons new football chief?

“No – as I’ve said before we are totally aligned in what we want to do (at the club),” Thelin adds.

“We always need to help each other in this club to achieve our goals and what we want to achieve in the future.”

Ready and waiting at Cormack Park

1.26pm: In position at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training ground, waiting for Jimmy Thelin and striker Marko Lazetic to come in (separately) for the pre-Kilmarnock press conference.

Back-three or back to back-four?

12.30pm: Jimmy Thelin is unlikely to tell us which way he’s going to go at his pre-Kilmarnock presser, but there have been a few calls on social media for Aberdeen to revert to a back-four, with the Dons having seemingly exhausted the short-term boost of moving to the back-three.

However, our columnist, Aberdeen’s greatest-ever player and former centre-back Willie Miller, argues – despite the setup looking pretty ragged against AEK and Hibs -Thelin should stick with the three.

Willie says Aberdeen are playing “to their strengths” by utilising the centre-half depth on their books, and the players need to be given more time to “gel” in the system.

Read Willie Miller’s latest column here.

There’s even a poll at the bottom of the column so YOU can tell us whether you would stick or twist with the formation on Wednesday.

Jimmy Thelin to give Aberdeen team news for Kilmarnock

11.5oam: Anyway, focusing on Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, one update we’ll be getting from Jimmy Thelin is his team news.

Couple of interesting questions on the subject.

The first question is whether first-choice left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi – being covered for at left wing-back (with mixed results) by the likes of winger Topi Keskinen and centre-half Gavin Molloy – has recovered from a hamstring problem which has been keeping him out? Gyamfi has now missed three games, but Thelin said it was “day by day” and a “minor injury” in Athens last week…

Has midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen recovered from a similar issue?

Another question is why out-of-favour, summer striker signing Kusini Yengi was warming up on his own at Pittodrie ahead of the Hibs defeat on Sunday, despite not being in the Aberdeen matchday squad…

The nutz life of Lutz

11.41am: By the way, in case you missed any of our backgrounders on Aberdeen’s new sporting director, here are the links…

(He’s not your regular, boring football guy.)

Cormack has brought in sporting director Pfannenstiel to work with Thelin

11.38am: On Monday morning, I revealed news on Aberdeen’s incoming sporting director was imminent, and so it proved when experienced (and eccentric) German Lutz Pfannenstiel was announced as departed director of football Steven Gunn’s successor.

Cormack said the Dons’ new, more-technical football chief – who starts officially on November 10 (two Mondays’ time) – “will be a catalyst in the club’s quest to deliver its football aspirations over the next few years.”

Some may consider a new head of the football department as a bad omen for the first-team manager.

But, as also reported on Monday morning, it is my understanding, for now at least, Cormack – who has been unwavering in his overall support for long-pursued manager Thelin so far – plans to give the sporting director and boss time to work together to get the Thelin’s dugout tenure back moving in the right direction.

Just how big-picture man Pfannenstiel – hailed for his “academy development experience and global recruitment network” – can help Thelin in the short-term is SURE to be a question posed to Thelin at pre-Kilmarnock press conference on Tuesday lunchtime.

Thelin ‘still aligned’ with Dave Cormack and Aberdeen board

11.25am: While there is no doubt Thelin is feeling the heat from fans, it is unclear to what degree the Swede – who arrived at Pittodrie on a three-year deal in summer 2024 – is under pressure from Aberdeen majority shareholder Dave Cormack, though it is given the chairman won’t be happy with results, given the investment of recent windows.

Cormack was in Athens and then at Pittodrie on Sunday, and after Sunday’s game, Thelin said he was “still aligned” with the club’s hierarchy, saying: “We have a good relationship and they are super supportive. They have a clear direction of where we want to go.

“But I am the manager and I know as the manager if you don’t get a result…

“But still we are really aligned with what we want to do.

“But of course we have to step up as it is not good enough right now.”

Jimmy Thelin under pressure from Aberdeen fans as boss takes aim at players

11.20am: Aberdeen manager Thelin knows the microscope is back on him after the last two results, with Dons fans booing at half-time and full-time against Hibs on Sunday.

In the wake of the league loss, the boss appeared to criticise his players’ competitive desire, in a worrying turn.

He said: “I am responsible for the results and we need to do better.

“Everybody knows as a manager if results don’t turn around then you are under super-hard pressure.

“Our feeling was that after Dundee and St Mirren we were on the right direction but then we got a really hurtful game against Athens.

“We were hoping we could bounce back a little bit at home in front of our fans.

“However, it is the competitive side (we were missing).”

Thelin played down the importance of tactics, saying his players are losing “too many battles” as individuals, adding: “It doesn’t matter the system, it doesn’t matter the collective, it doesn’t matter the team if we lose too many battles inside a game.

“And right now we are struggling with that.

“I take responsibility for this team and the results.

“It is my job.

“But also as an individual in a football team you have to take responsibility for your performance.

“Everybody has to turn this around very quickly as we have to show much, much more.”

A week which undone the progress before it…

11am: It’s been a really dispiriting couple of games for Aberdeen supporters over the last week, and I’m sure there will further conciliatory messaging from boss Jimmy Thelin and whatever player is put up for press ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen’s expensively-bolstered squad had shown green shoots of recovery from their dreadful start to the season in the back-to-back top-flight wins over Dundee and St Mirren which moved them off the foot of the Premiership.

The upturn had also sent a wave of optimism through the Red Army as 1,500-plus headed to Athens for Thursday’s Conference League match with AEK.

However, Aberdeen, porous and error-strewn, ended up taking a record 6-0 European beating which, terrifyingly, felt at stages like it might be double-figures.

This was followed by a lethargic, messy display as they failed to really compete with rivals Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday, with the 2-1 result another scoreline which was kind to Thelin’s Dons.

It has been a week which has left fans asking once more if last term’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Thelin can get Aberdeen going consistently this season, with gripes over their team’s tactics, personnel and application levels.

Hello

10.50am: How’s it going? I will be heading out to Cormack Park to see Jimmy Thelin and one his Aberdeen squad after lunch.

Before then, stay tuned for all of the pre-pre-match press conference build-up/context.

