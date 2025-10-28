Under-pressure boss Jimmy Thelin issues plea to frustrated Aberdeen fans

Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has urged frustrated fans to retain faith and “keep believing” that he can save the season.

Supporters made their anger at the Dons’ dismal start to the campaign clear by booing at both half-time and full-time in the 2-1 Premiership loss to Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Struggling Aberdeen languish second bottom of the Premiership table, only one point ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Sunday’s defeat by Hibs came only days after Thelin’s expensively assembled side suffered a humiliating 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League.

It was the heaviest defeat ever suffered by Aberdeen in Europe and left the Reds rock bottom of the Conference League.

Boss Thelin says he understands supporters are “stressed” and “not happy” at the form, with seven points from nine Premiership matches.

Thelin urges fans to ‘keep believing’

And he claimed there is no concern over his future following the appointment of new sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel this week.

The heat is on to turn around the slump, beginning away at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Thelin said: “You have to respect these emotions but I really hope they (supporters) keep believing and pushing like they’ve done so far.

“We have been too inconsistent so of course they are stressed about this and not happy.

“They are showing they’re not happy and you have to respect that.

“We take everything step by step when building a team, that’s why we have planned for three years.

“Hopefully we will get the full effect in the third year.

“But still, we don’t expect to be where we are right now with the inconsistency in our performance.

“To achieve these goals, it’s super-important to have everyone together.

“We need to be stronger as a club, stronger as a team.

“We are so happy for the fans’ support and we have to give them belief and not create too much doubt.

“Our fans are travelling to support us and there was 18,000 at the last game at Pittodrie.

“We have to take the responsibility to show them who we are playing for, them.”

The euphoria and optimism for the 2025-26 season created by the Scottish Cup win at Hampden in May has dissipated.

Surprise at challenging season

Thelin was backed by the Pittodrie hierarchy to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window in a bid to build on the momentum of the silverware success.

Almost £2million was splashed out in a summer signing spree with 13 players secured.

Thelin said: “Has it surprised me how challenging this season has been?

“You can compare, other teams have changed a lot of players too but are still performing.

“But still the season is not over, it’s a stressful situation.

“We should have done better so far and by that I mean more stable, not conceding the goals we have conceded.

“It is some surprise to us but we knew it would take some time, with the way we planned to bring in younger players.

“When the results don’t come there are different stresses but hopefully we can give time to those players to be the players we believe they can be.”

USA-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the loss to Hibs, and hear the supporters’ boos.

Talks with chairman Dave Cormack

Cormack was in the Granite City to finalise the appointment of Pfannenstiel.

Asked if he has had any fresh talks with Cormack since the losses to AEK Athens and Hibs, Thelin said: “We are talking about a lot of things.

“But we are together and aligned with what we want to achieve.

“We want the best for Aberdeen Football Club.

“We want to perform better than what we’re doing right now.

“My job as a manager with my staff and the players is trying to find how we can create the best team of this group of players we have right now.

“How can we be more consistent?

“How can we make this work and find a solution for this?”

Less than 24 hours after the Hibs loss, Aberdeen confirmed the appointment of Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director.

Working with new sporting director

Pfannenstiel will officially take up the position on November 10, subject to visa formalities being completed.

The German will oversee and be responsible for all football and performance areas at Aberdeen.

Thelin confirmed he has held talks with the new sporting director on how to progress the club.

He said: “We had some really good conversations and the picture we share is really aligned.

“He’s really hungry to come here and start working.

“We have conversations about how to go forward.

“Sometimes people are too protective but I am a simple guy who likes cooperation.

“Everyone has to be on top of their job.”

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss the trip to Kilmarnock due to a hamstring injury.

However the former Schalke full-back is on course to return for the Uefa Conference League match against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus next week.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington will be given a late fitness assessment on the day of the game after picking up a knock against Hibs.

Thelin said: “We will see on Wednesday for Dorrington and Gyamfi the earliest is the Larnaca game away.

“That is the plan for him.”