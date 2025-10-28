Under-pressure boss Jimmy Thelin issues plea to frustrated Aberdeen fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Under-pressure boss Jimmy Thelin issues plea to frustrated Aberdeen fans

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on recent talks with chairman Dave Cormack, his relationship with recently appointed sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and delivers a fitness update on Emmanuel Gyamfi.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has urged frustrated fans to retain faith and “keep believing” that he can save the season.

Supporters made their anger at the Dons’ dismal start to the campaign clear by booing at both half-time and full-time in the 2-1 Premiership loss to Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Struggling Aberdeen languish second bottom of the Premiership table, only one point ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Sunday’s defeat by Hibs came only days after Thelin’s expensively assembled side suffered a humiliating 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League.

It was the heaviest defeat ever suffered by Aberdeen in Europe and left the Reds rock bottom of the Conference League.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Boss Thelin says he understands supporters are “stressed” and “not happy” at the form, with seven points from nine Premiership matches.

Thelin urges fans to ‘keep believing’

And he claimed there is no concern over his future following the appointment of new sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel this week.

The heat is on to turn around the slump, beginning away at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Hibernian's Thibault Klidje scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Hibernian’s Thibault Klidje scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “You have to respect these emotions but I really hope they (supporters) keep believing and pushing like they’ve done so far.

“We have been too inconsistent so of course they are stressed about this and not happy.

“They are showing they’re not happy and you have to respect that.

“We take everything step by step when building a team, that’s why we have planned for three years.

“Hopefully we will get the full effect in the third year.

“But still, we don’t expect to be where we are right now with the inconsistency in our performance.

“To achieve these goals, it’s super-important to have everyone together.

“We need to be stronger as a club, stronger as a team.

“We are so happy for the fans’ support and we have to give them belief and not create too much doubt.

“Our fans are travelling to support us and there was 18,000 at the last game at Pittodrie.

“We have to take the responsibility to show them who we are playing for, them.”

The euphoria and optimism for the 2025-26 season created by the Scottish Cup win at Hampden in May has dissipated.

Surprise at challenging season

Thelin was backed by the Pittodrie hierarchy to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window in a bid to build on the momentum of the silverware success.

Almost £2million was splashed out in a summer signing spree with 13 players secured.

Thelin said: “Has it surprised me how challenging this season has been?

“You can compare, other teams have changed a lot of players too but are still performing.

Elie Youan of Hibernian celebrates at full time during the Aberdeen v Hibernian William Hill Premiership fixture at Pittodrie
Elie Youan of Hibernian celebrates at full time during the Aberdeen v Hibernian William Hill Premiership fixture at Pittodrie; Image: Shutterstock

“But still the season is not over, it’s a stressful situation.

“We should have done better so far and by that I mean more stable, not conceding the goals we have conceded.

“It is some surprise to us but we knew it would take some time, with the way we planned to bring in younger players.

“When the results don’t come there are different stresses but hopefully we can give time to those players to be the players we believe they can be.”

USA-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to witness the loss to Hibs, and hear the supporters’ boos.

Talks with chairman Dave Cormack

Cormack was in the Granite City to finalise the appointment of Pfannenstiel.

Asked if he has had any fresh talks with Cormack since the losses to AEK Athens and Hibs, Thelin said: “We are talking about a lot of things.

“But we are together and aligned with what we want to achieve.

“We want the best for Aberdeen Football Club.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 2-1 loss to HIbs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 2-1 loss to HIbs. Image: SNS.

“We want to perform better than what we’re doing right now.

“My job as a manager with my staff and the players is trying to find how we can create the best team of this group of players we have right now.

“How can we be more consistent?

“How can we make this work and find a solution for this?”

Less than 24 hours after the Hibs loss, Aberdeen confirmed the appointment of Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director.

Working with new sporting director

Pfannenstiel will officially take up the position on November 10, subject to visa formalities being completed.

The German will oversee and be responsible for all football and performance areas at Aberdeen.

Lutz Pfannestiel during his time as Dusseldorf´s sports executive in 2020.
Lutz Pfannestiel during his time as<br />Dusseldorf´s sports executive. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin confirmed he has held talks with the new sporting director on how to progress the club.

He said: “We had some really good conversations and the picture we share is really aligned.

“He’s really hungry to come here and start working.

“We have conversations about how to go forward.

“Sometimes people are too protective but I am a simple guy who likes cooperation.

“Everyone has to be on top of their job.”

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss the trip to Kilmarnock due to a hamstring injury.

However the former Schalke full-back is on course to return for the Uefa Conference League match against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus next week.

Aberdeen's Emmanuel Gymalfi celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Emmanuel Gymalfi celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington will be given a late fitness assessment on the day of the game after picking up a knock against Hibs.

Thelin said: “We will see on Wednesday for Dorrington and Gyamfi the earliest is the Larnaca game away.

“That is the plan for him.”

Conversation