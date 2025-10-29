Striker Marko Lazetic sets Aberdeen scoring target in bid to resurrect the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Striker Marko Lazetic sets Aberdeen scoring target in bid to resurrect the season

Former AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic has scored in back-to-back Premiership games but says his goals will mean nothing if Aberdeen's form slump does not turn around.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Striker Marko Lazetic aims to hit the goal trail to become Aberdeen’s top scorer in his debut season following a summer transfer from AC Milan.

However, the Serbian under-21 international admits scoring will only matter to him if the goals help secure wins for the struggling Dons.

Aberdeen are second bottom of the Premiership table and are also rock bottom of the Uefa Conference League.

Lazetic scored a late consolation in the 2-1 loss to Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic gathers the ball after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs.
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic gathers the ball after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS

It was the second successive Premiership match the 21-year-old has netted following a sensational late winner in a 1-0 triumph at St Mirren.

Lazetic sets Aberdeen scoring target

Lazetic hopes it is the start of a scoring spree but his main priority is ending Aberdeen’s slump to haul the Reds up the Premiership table.

Asked if he could be Aberdeen’s top scorer, he said: “Well, I hope, I pray to God it happens.

“However, I hope all of my goals come when we win games to bring us all the points.

“I feel as a striker, it’s your job to score but also it’s your job to help the team win the game

“So hopefully I can do that.”

Italian giants AC Milan splashed £3.5million to sign Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade in 2022.

Former AC Milan striker’s self belief

He made two appearances for the AC Milan first team and had loan spells at Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) and Rheindorf Altach (Austria).

Lazetic spent last season on loan at Serbian club FK TSC Bačka Topola.

He scored only twice last season in 39 appearances, and has already matched that tally with the Dons.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on October 18, 2025.
Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring his first Aberdeen goal in stoppage-time at St Mirren. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Lazetic said: “I really believe in myself.

“So I feel like any league I go to, I can bring my qualities to the pitch.

“I believed in myself from the first moment.

“And that’s how I will do it in the future as well.

“I think everything comes at the right time.

“So I just put my head down, keep working and try to help the team the best way possible.

“If it’s just about pressing, keeping the ball up high or whatever it is, just try to do my job.

“And I know when I get those chances, in one moment, it’s just going to keep going.

“It feels always good when you score.

“But, for example, the last game (loss to Hibs) I don’t feel like it’s as important when you lose the game.

“So hopefully I can keep scoring, but in the same time help the team get more points from those games.”

Lazetic’s superb solo goal against St Mirren elevated him into the starting line-up for the Uefa Conference League match against AEK Athens.

In and out of the starting line-up

However, he was dropped to the bench again for the clash with Hibs at Pittodrie, with Kevin Nisbet given the nod to lead the attack.

Lazetic came off the bench and scored a late consolation.

On not starting against Hibs, he said: “Well, the thing is, it’s not just the game.

“It was a really long trip and we went the day before the game.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“It’s always going down to the coach’s decision.

“Whatever the coach says, if I play 30 minutes, I’m going to give my best.

“Also if I play 90, I’m going to give my best.

“That’s all the guys’ mindset as well.

“Whatever time we get on the pitch, just use it as much as we can.”

Lazetic upbeat about Reds revival

The pressure is mounting on manager Jimmy Thelin and his team to resurrect the form.

Frustrated Aberdeen fans booed after the loss to Hibs.

Lazetic is confident winning form will return.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after his winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after his winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He said “I feel if we just keep working and trying to do it on an even higher level, we’re going to succeed in what we want to do.

“We need to remember who we play for… we play for Aberdeen.

“As Aberdeen players I know we all believe we can do much better.

“We know we have to do better because that’s the standard of this club.

“So hopefully we go out at Kilmarnock and start winning games.”

