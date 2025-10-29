Striker Marko Lazetic sets Aberdeen scoring target in bid to resurrect the season

Striker Marko Lazetic aims to hit the goal trail to become Aberdeen’s top scorer in his debut season following a summer transfer from AC Milan.

However, the Serbian under-21 international admits scoring will only matter to him if the goals help secure wins for the struggling Dons.

Aberdeen are second bottom of the Premiership table and are also rock bottom of the Uefa Conference League.

Lazetic scored a late consolation in the 2-1 loss to Hibernian at Pittodrie.

It was the second successive Premiership match the 21-year-old has netted following a sensational late winner in a 1-0 triumph at St Mirren.

Lazetic sets Aberdeen scoring target

Lazetic hopes it is the start of a scoring spree but his main priority is ending Aberdeen’s slump to haul the Reds up the Premiership table.

Asked if he could be Aberdeen’s top scorer, he said: “Well, I hope, I pray to God it happens.

“However, I hope all of my goals come when we win games to bring us all the points.

“I feel as a striker, it’s your job to score but also it’s your job to help the team win the game

“So hopefully I can do that.”

Italian giants AC Milan splashed £3.5million to sign Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade in 2022.

Former AC Milan striker’s self belief

He made two appearances for the AC Milan first team and had loan spells at Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) and Rheindorf Altach (Austria).

Lazetic spent last season on loan at Serbian club FK TSC Bačka Topola.

He scored only twice last season in 39 appearances, and has already matched that tally with the Dons.

Lazetic said: “I really believe in myself.

“So I feel like any league I go to, I can bring my qualities to the pitch.

“I believed in myself from the first moment.

“And that’s how I will do it in the future as well.

“I think everything comes at the right time.

“So I just put my head down, keep working and try to help the team the best way possible.

“If it’s just about pressing, keeping the ball up high or whatever it is, just try to do my job.

“And I know when I get those chances, in one moment, it’s just going to keep going.

“It feels always good when you score.

“But, for example, the last game (loss to Hibs) I don’t feel like it’s as important when you lose the game.

“So hopefully I can keep scoring, but in the same time help the team get more points from those games.”

Lazetic’s superb solo goal against St Mirren elevated him into the starting line-up for the Uefa Conference League match against AEK Athens.

In and out of the starting line-up

However, he was dropped to the bench again for the clash with Hibs at Pittodrie, with Kevin Nisbet given the nod to lead the attack.

Lazetic came off the bench and scored a late consolation.

On not starting against Hibs, he said: “Well, the thing is, it’s not just the game.

“It was a really long trip and we went the day before the game.

“It’s always going down to the coach’s decision.

“Whatever the coach says, if I play 30 minutes, I’m going to give my best.

“Also if I play 90, I’m going to give my best.

“That’s all the guys’ mindset as well.

“Whatever time we get on the pitch, just use it as much as we can.”

Lazetic upbeat about Reds revival

The pressure is mounting on manager Jimmy Thelin and his team to resurrect the form.

Frustrated Aberdeen fans booed after the loss to Hibs.

Lazetic is confident winning form will return.

He said “I feel if we just keep working and trying to do it on an even higher level, we’re going to succeed in what we want to do.

“We need to remember who we play for… we play for Aberdeen.

“As Aberdeen players I know we all believe we can do much better.

“We know we have to do better because that’s the standard of this club.

“So hopefully we go out at Kilmarnock and start winning games.”