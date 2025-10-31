Aberdeen FC Aberdeen FC quiz: How many people can you name from this 2001 team photo? Thirty-six members of the Aberdeen FC playing and coaching staff are in this team photo - how many can you name? By Danny Law October 31 2025, 11:45 am October 31 2025, 11:45 am Share Aberdeen FC quiz: How many people can you name from this 2001 team photo? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6881935/aberdeen-fc-quiz-2001-team-photo/ Copy Link 0 comment The Aberdeen team picture at the start of the 2001-02 season. Image: Peter Anderson/DC Thomson. Here’s our latest quiz for Aberdeen FC fans. How many people from this 2001 team photo can you name? This is fiendishly difficult as the picture includes the community coaches, the phyisos, the kitmen and the club’s chief scout, although you really should get the goalkeeping coach. How many of the 36 can you name? You only need to enter the surname to get a correct answer. We think anything over 25 is a very strong effort. Good luck! The Aberdeen team picture at the start of the 2001-02 season. Image: Peter Anderson/DC Thomson.
