Aberdeen fan view: The ironic timing of Dylan Lobban’s first-team debut

Chris Crighton shares his reflections following Aberdeen's 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

The conspicuous struggles of those above him in Aberdeen’s depth chart meant Dylan Lobban’s senior debut was coming sooner or later, but its timing was somewhat ironic.

The Dons’ newest homegrown talent is an alumnus of the SFA Performance School, and, with fellow FPs Jack Milne and Stuart Armstrong also in the starting line-up, there was healthy Hazlehead representation in the first Aberdeen selection since the association’s announcement that the project is to be run down.

The SFA’s logic is not altogether unreasonable, their argument being that, for them, the concept had run its course. Its successful replication within various club sides across the country makes centralised provision redundant: possibly even unhelpful.

Aberdeen’s Dylan Lobban warms up ahead of his Dons debut. Image: SNS.

Problem being, Aberdeen is not one of those clubs. Indeed, not only is Aberdeen not following that blueprint, its approach to youth development is taking a very different direction, having disbanded their older age group teams in favour of a piecemeal diet of co-operation loans and scratch sides fielded in various lower-level competitions.

If that’s confusing the coaches to such extent that they can’t keep track of who is eligible to play when, imagine how it feels for the players.

Whilst it is clearly true that the club’s own input into Lobban and Milne has been a major factor in their apprenticeship, it cannot have hurt to have had such a facility as Hazlehead on the Dons’ doorstep, with no other top-flight club in the region.

When they are no longer able to harvest the fruit of others’ labour, Aberdeen may have to rethink how they go about preparing the next generation of youngsters for life at the top.

With few others currently at Cormack Park waiting to follow his path to the first team, Lobban may be the last for some while, barring a change of tack.

