Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 1: Three things we learned as the Dons get back to winning ways

Aberdeen dug deep to record a valuable victory following a hard-fought Premiership encounter at Kilmarnock.

The pressure was on the Dons following back-to-back defeats to AEK Athens in the Conference League and a 2-1 home loss to Hibernian at the weekend, but a gritty display helped Jimmy Thelin’s side get back to winning ways at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen were the better side in a combative first-half showing with Alexander Jensen having an early chance before Stuart Armstrong ran onto a deflected effort by Jesper Karlsson to fire past Tobi Oluwayemi and give the Dons the lead.

Dante Polvara also had a chance to extend Aberdeen’s lead just before half-time but his effort was kept out by Killie goalkeeper Oluwayemi.

Killie came out with more attacking intent after the break and Robbie Deas volleyed over at the back post for the home side before scrambling another effort across the line only for his goal to be chalked off for offside.

As the pressure towards the Aberdeen goal intensified, Kilmarnock striker Marcus Dackers flashed a shot wide and the Dons survived several tense moments as the home side forced several corners.

But they held on to secure their third league win of the campaign.

Here’s three things we learned from Aberdeen’s win in Ayrshire.

A solid debut for Dylan Lobban

The big talking point when the team was announced before kick-off was the inclusion of Dylan Lobban.

The winger turned wing back was given his Dons debut at Rugby Park with Alexander Jensen moving over to the left wing back slot as Jimmy Thelin reshuffled his side following their 2-1 defeat by Hibernian at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It has been a long wait for Dons fans, and Lobban, to make a first-team appearance after impressing on loan at Cove Rangers last season before making some impressive displays as captain of the B team this season.

He showed terrific pace, was solid defensively, and a willingness to push forward in a solid first half showing although he did limp towards the tunnel in clear discomfort when referee Duncan Nicolson blew his whistle for half-time.

However, Lobban was able to return for the second half, and he produced a composed display which augurs well for the future.

How Polvara selection freed up Armstrong

There was also a rare start for Dante Polvara. The American has played the role of impact substitute for most of the season but was given a rare start at Rugby Park.

The midfielder showed what he can offer with a superb long-range pass early in the game to send team-mate Alexander Jensen clear on goal but Oluwayemi did well to smother at the Dons defender’s feet.

The inclusion of Polvara allowed Stuart Armstrong to push forward and play a more attacking role off striker Marko Lazetic and the 33 year-old revelled in having more licence to to push forward.

Armstrong is a creator, and a fine finisher, as he showed by gambling on following up Jesper Karlsson’s shot from the edge of the box. When the deflection fell into Armstrong’s path he duly slotted the ball past the Kilmarnock goalkeeper to give the Dons the lead.

The duo then linked-up just before half-time with Armstrong intercepting a poor Killie clearance before finding Polvara 25 yards from goal and the American stung the palms of the home goalkeeper with his powerful long-range effort.

Lazetic’s battling qualities on display

Marko Lazetic walked a tight line between fighting for the cause and overstepping the mark as he became embroiled in a personal duel with Kilmarnock defender Robbie Deas at Rugby Park.

The former AC Milan striker was booked for a foul before being caught by Deas in a clash reminiscent of the one which led to Jayden Richardson being sent off against his former club for St Mirren earlier this month.

However, there was seemingly no VAR review on this occasion.

Lazetic got to his feet and then clashed with Deas again as the two jostled while awaiting a throw-in to restart play.

Despite fears the striker’s temper was getting the better of him he kept his cool and was quickly showing his football abilities by linking with Karlsson before a last-ditch challenge denied him from getting on the end of a slick breaking move.

Teams

KILMARNOCK (4-5-1) – Oluwayemi 6; Brannan 6, Stanger 5, Williams 5 (McKenzie 82), Deas 6; Lyons 6 (John-Jules 82), Polworth 5 (Anderson 63), Thomson 6, Kiltie 5 (Tiffoney 73), Watson 6; Dackers 5.

Subs not used: Beach, Brown, Magennis, Lowery, Brown.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1) – Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Milne 6, Knoester 7; Lobban 6, Polvara 6, Shinnie 7, Jensen 6; Polvara 6, Karlsson 7, Armstrong 7; Lazetic 6 (Nisbet 71). Subs not used: Suman, Aouchiche, Yengi, Clarkson, Milanovic, Molloy, Kjartansson, Keskinen.

REFEREE: Duncan Nicolson 6

ATTENDANCE: 5,118

MAN OF THE MATCH: Stuart Armstrong.