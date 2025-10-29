Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails Dylan Lobban’s impressive debut in Kilmarnock win

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hailed Dylan Lobban for his mature display as the wing back played a leading role in the Dons’ 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Lobban epitomised the Dons’ battling qualities at Rugby Park as he played the full 90 minutes on his debut for the club despite twisting his ankle just before half-time.

Thelin insists Lobban can be proud of his performance in the victory.

The Aberdeen boss said: “Dylan did well in his first game. He went in and played with all his qualities and did it so well.

“He even got a hit and twisted his ankle in the first half and then suffered some cramp, but he kept going.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘giving players a chance’. I think sometimes they deserve the chance. He has been pushing since the summer.

“Maybe he has been close in other games, but we have shown other players and he has never complained. He always goes to training and tries again.

“He has played with the development team and done really, really well.

“Sometimes when they are ready, you never know really, but he showed that he wants to play. Sometimes it’s the timing.

“It’s not about me, it’s about him and he took the opportunity. He showed that he was ready. He deserves all the credit. He did so well.”

Thelin pleased at battling qualities of his side

The victory was Aberdeen’s third in 10 league games and was also the first time the Dons have recorded consecutive away wins in the league since September last year.

Aberdeen were made to fight all the way by Kilmarnock in a combative and physical 90 minutes but Thelin was pleased to see his side stand up to the pressure from Killie to pick-up all three points.

The Dons boss said: “It’s a difficult away game. Kilmarnock did a lot of things really well in terms of how they arrived to the box and how they used their set-pieces in the game.

“They are super strong there.

“We talked about individual responsibility in the 50-50 duels. We have struggled a little bit during the season.

“In some games we have had inconsistency but here we showed everybody we can do it and win these difficult games and stand up in the fight and be competitive.

“It’s really nice to see this side of our team today.”

The Aberdeen supporters celebrated jubilantly following the victory and Thelin was delighted to send the fans home with a smile on their faces again following back-to-back defeats to AEK Athens and Hibernian in the last week.

He said: “It’s a Wednesday night, it’s a long trip, but our fans are here in a pressing time for us, a difficult time for us, they come here and support us.

So it’s so nice to give something back. We’re going to need them the whole season.”