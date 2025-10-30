Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Kilmarnock display show players have not lost belief

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says his side’s battling display at Kilmarnock shows they have not lost belief.

The Dons recorded their first win at Rugby Park in almost five years thanks to a 1-0 win against Stuart Kettlewell’s side.

The victory was the first time the Dons have won consecutive away league matches since September 2024.

Thelin was delighted to get back to winning ways after a weekend defeat by Hibernian but it was the manner of the victory which really pleased the Dons boss.

He said: “We have to be humble. We know we have had a difficult start, but we must take it step by step.

“The good thing is that the energy and the belief has been there all the time.

“The players went out and showed we believe in this. We’re trying, we know we can do it, but it’s going to be difficult.

“But if we keep working like this, I hope we can get out on the other side and get more rhythm in the game.”

Thelin hails concentration at Rugby Park

It was a gritty, disciplined display by the Dons in Ayrshire but the desire to claim all three points was evident in the performance.

Aberdeen had to withstand an aerial bombardment from the home side in the final 30 minutes while two key blocks in injury time prevented Killie efforts from reaching goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

It may not have been pretty on the eye, but the collective desire to win was not lost on the Dons boss.

Thelin said: “Football is about consistency. Sometimes you have the perfect game, everything works, and you have the rhythm of the game, you dominate the game.

“Sometimes you play games like this, the rhythm is not really there.

“You have to be focused all the time. The opponents, Kilmarnock in this way, are really good at what they’re doing. They pick up these balls arriving to the block.

“There are a lot of numbers of players. And one slip, they can create something. So the concentration shows that we can do this part.

“We played against Motherwell some weeks ago and it was a good away game but not the result we wanted.

“We have to keep building on our own performance. We have the ball and find the rhythm there, but we have to take it step by step.”

‘Armstrong showed his quality’

Stuart Armstrong’s early goal proved to be the match-winning strike and the midfielder was one of the key attacking threats in an advanced role.

On a night where aggression and tenacity was required Armstrong’s quality in netting his first Dons goal stood out.

Thelin said: “It was a difficult away game but Stuart showed his quality and his calmness with his goal.

“Football is about taking opportunities, especially away games where you don’t always create a lot of chances and have this calmness in this moment.

“It says a lot about his quality and experience in this important moment we are in right now.”

Aberdeen have a weekend off due to scheduled opponents Rangers playing in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

The Dons return to action in the Conference League next week when they travel to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca.

Thelin hopes a free weekend will help bolster his squad for the return to European competition next week.

He said: “We always want to play games, but we have some small issues with some players now, with some small injuries.

“But we have time now to hopefully prepare them for the next coming games. We are looking forward to the games.”