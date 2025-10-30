Alexander Jensen wants to ease the pressure on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexander Jensen wants to ease the pressure on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Defender aiming to build momentum following battling 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

By Paul Third
Alexander Jensen helped Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen hopes he and his team-mates can build momentum to take the pressure of manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons bounced back from consecutive defeats to AEK Athens and Hibernian with a battling 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The gritty, dogged display was a much-needed result for the Dons, after the mini-recovery had been dented severely by the last two results.

Manager Thelin has faced intense scrutiny about his position following the club’s poor start to the campaign, but Jensen believes his side can change the mood at Pittodrie by building on their hard-fought victory at Rugby Park in the weeks ahead.

Jensen said: “It was good to give the manager a victory. He cannot go and play the games, it’s us who have to do that.

“We have to perform and we have to get the victories.

Alexander Jensen holds off Kilmarnock’s Marcus Dackers at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

“When you are going through times like this, a tough spell, this is the kind of victory we needed to loosen up a bit.

“It was a good collective performance at Kilmarnock. We defended very well.

“Sometimes you need a performance like that. It was a good bounce back after the weekend.”

Jensen’s praise for debutant Lobban

Jensen switched from the right wing back role to the left side as team-mate Dylan Lobban made his debut for the club and the Danish defender was not surprised to see Lobban impress on his first appearance for the first team.

Jensen insists Lobban, who captains the B team in the Aberdeenshire cup competitions and the KDM Evolution Trophy matches, showed why Thelin had no hesitation in throwing him into the starting line-up at Rugby Park.

Dylan Lobban celebrates with the Aberdeen fans after a winning debut with the Dons. Image: SNS

He said: “Dylan did very well. He was very good. It was good to see him doing well in a game.

“He has been improving a lot since I came here.

“It was amazing to see him doing so well and hopefully he can continue that.

“He was composed and assured and I am not surprised – we see that in training.

“He has kept on improving, looking good in training, good going forward as a very modern full-back, wing-back.

“What you saw out there is what we’ve seen in training.”

Jensen hopes to build momentum following Kilmarnock win

The Dons had to dig deep for all three points at Kilmarnock as they survived strong second half pressure from the home side following Stuart Armstrong’s first goal for the club in the first half.

But Thelin’s side held on to record their first win at Rugby Park since a 2-0 win in December 20, 2020, to secure their third league win of the campaign.

Despite a disappointing start Aberdeen are only five points off third place and Jensen hopes the gritty showing in Ayrshire can spark a winning run for his side.

He said: “It’s a huge victory in terms of confidence and building momentum.

Alexander Jensen challenges Kilmarnock’s David Watson. Image: SNS

“It was a great victory. I think we haven’t won at Kilmarnock in a long time so it was good for the group to do that.

“I think we always try to fight. But sometimes the margins go against you.

“This time when we blocked the shots, they stayed out. We did it very well.

“We have always been looking up the table.

“Hopefully we can focus on every game coming, though, instead of looking too much at the table.”

Jensen was also delighted to repay the Aberdeen support who again travelled in good numbers to cheer on their side.

The Dane believes the victory was as important for the fans as it was the players.

He said: “It was what we needed and it was amazing to see all these fans coming to Kilmarnock on a Wednesday night.

“It was very good to give them a victory, they needed that.”

 

