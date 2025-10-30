Is unlikely Aberdeen Calvin Ramsay cash boost back on? Arne Slot praises ‘very, very decent’ ex-Don after Liverpool lifeline

Aberdeen’s chances of earning a multi-million-pound cash boost from the 2022 deal to sell homegrown prodigy Calvin Ramsay to English giants Liverpool look far less remote following the ex-Don’s first appearance for the Merseyside first-team in THREE years.

Teenage Dons youth academy graduate Ramsay was snapped up by the Premier League giants in the summer of 2022 after a breakout 2021/22 season in the Aberdeen first-team.

Liverpool paid £4.2m upfront to sign marauding right-back Ramsay on a five-year deal, with Aberdeen also negotiating a potential £2.5m in additional add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Further cash from the Ramsay agreement looked set to roll into the Pittodrie coffers when Jurgen Klopp gave the youngster a debut in the Champions League against Napoli in November 2022, before Steve Clarke awarded him a Scotland debut away in Turkey the same month.

However, physical setbacks – including a year out with a serious knee injury – wrecked Ramsay’s Liverpool progress, while he also struggled to make an impact in loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and then with Derek McInnes-bossed Kilmarnock last season.

Now 22, and with two years left on his Liverpool contract going into this term, Ramsay finally appears to have put his issues behind him playing regularly for Liverpool’s under-23s side.

This renewed promise was recognised when he was one of 10 players brought in by Arne Slot for Liverpool’s Wednesday night EFL Cup tie against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Despite the Reds’ young side slumping to a 3-0 home loss, Ramsay came in for strong individual praise.

Reactions to how ex-Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay fared for Liverpool v Crystal Palace

While the teenage Ramsay was full of running when he broke through at Aberdeen, a few years on, the more mature Ramsay has noticeably bulked up.

However, in the first half at Anfield, Ramsay showed he has retained his talent for short and long passing – including one wonderful raking cross-field ball to send Rio Ngumoha through on the Palace backline.

While Ramsay was powerless to stop both Palace first half goals, Ramsay contributed defensively, including sprinting across to the left of the Liverpool box to snuff out a chance for Eddie Nketiah with the score at 1-0.

After his first-team return, the Liverpool Echo rated Ramsay as a 6/10 on the night – not bad for a comprehensive cup exit, and as high a rating as any member of Liverpool’s team, including World Cup-winner Alexis MacAllister, received.

Liverpool boss Slot said he told Ramsay he could be “happy” with how he performed, reported by the This is Anfield fans’ site as saying: “I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance. Calm on the ball.

“The first half-hour, I think we had better chances than them actually – and he was part of that.

“He played with composure. A decent-to-good game for him.

“And I said also afterwards: ‘if you make your debut after a 3-0 loss, you might feel very, very disappointed – but you can be quite happy with the way you’ve played in your first time here at Anfield.'”

Aberdeen could benefit if Ramsay has put himself back in the Premier League reckoning for Liverpool

Liverpool’s next outing is in the Premier League on Saturday night, when they host Aston Villa.

In the wake of Ramsay’s League Cup display, Liverpool fans have called for him to retain his place in the side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has left a void on Merseyside, and the right-backs ahead of Ramsay at the stuttering English champions, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, are struggling for fitness and form, respectively.

Manager Slot’s review of the former Dons player’s showing in midweek suggests there is a chance Ramsay has at least elevated his chances of featuring when the stars come back into the Dutchman’s line-up.

For Aberdeen, should Ramsay’s third-ever Liverpool appearance lead to further opportunities, it could unlock some of the £2.5m in potential add-ons which, less than a week ago, looked near-totally gone.

Even if Ramsay doesn’t make the grade as a Liverpool regular over his remaining time at the club, further exposure, in bigger matches across the Premier League and European action, would also raise the previously-unlikely prospect of another side making a bid to buy him.

Ramsay has three transfer windows remaining on his Anfield contract, and should any of England’s other cash-rich top-flight clubs sign him, there’s a good chance the 17.5% sell-on clause Aberdeen hold on the player would be very valuable indeed.