Joe Harper: Aberdeen players proved they are still willing to fight for boss Jimmy Thelin in gritty Kilmarnock win, plus Dylan Lobban plaudits and Dimitar Mitov concerns

Aberdeen left me in no doubt they are still willing to fight for under-pressure manager Jimmy Thelin by scratching and scraping their way to beat Kilmarnock.

The Dons found a way to get back to winning ways in the Premiership at Rugby Park, in the wake of two painful defeats – away in the Conference League at AEK Athens and in the top-flights to Hibs – which had put the microscope right back on to the Thelin project.

The manager had been asking for more from his players when it came to the competitive basics of the game, blaming those losses on coming out on the wrong side of 50/50, individual battles across the pitch.

Thelin absolutely got more fight and desire from his team in their midweek outing at Killie, up against a big, strong, physical side where those qualities were much-needed.

Aberdeen worked harder, like I’ve been saying they have to, and I felt like they got in amongst their opponents a bit more, rather than an approach which has all too often felt a bit nicey-nicey.

I wouldn’t label the performance and match down at Kilmarnock – where Stuart Armstrong’s first half goal was the difference between the sides – as good viewing, by any means.

Killie play on the plastic pitch, which I don’t like and which isn’t conducive to a decent game – but I’m not going to blame that.

When it was all done and dusted, I thought 1-0 was just about the right result, and despite home boss Stuart Kettlewell’s post-match frustrations, I don’t think Kilmarnock did enough to deserve to take something from the game or say they were unlucky.

At this particular moment it doesn’t matter how Aberdeen get the points – they just need to start picking them up regularly to climb away from the bottom half of the table.

Wednesday’s win moved the Dons up to 10th and closer to where they should be.

They’ve beaten a Killie team who have pushed Celtic and Rangers this season, and the same result in the next two games – away at AEK Larnaca to get up and running in Europe on Thursday, before playing Motherwell on Sunday – would be brilliant, given the way things have been going.

Most of the Premiership sides – all the way up to Rangers in third – are lacking consistency and within touching distance for Aberdeen, and just few more positive results would have the Dons in a far more acceptable position in the standings.

Picking up a couple more wins to get into the top-six, or even third, alone wouldn’t be enough to convince me Thelin is the man for the Pittodrie job long-term, as I still have concerns about the structure of the team, and how disjointed things have looked.

However, it would be a step in the right direction.

Dylan Lobban takes Aberdeen chance, but goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov looks a bag of nerves

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Dylan Lobban gave us everything we could have expected of him on his first-team debut at Killie and didn’t put a foot wrong.

The right-back should have been in Thelin’s team long before Wednesday night, with his stand-out performances for the Dons’ B team and with all the chopping and changing at left and right-back this season due to, in part, summer left-back signing Emmanuel Gyamfi’s injuries.

I’d be very surprised if Lobban, 20, doesn’t keep his place for Aberdeen’s Euro trip to Larnaca. Simple as that.

Players like young Dylan coming through is what we need to see. It’s all well and good signing emerging overseas talent, which is part of Aberdeen’s player-trading model, but the Reds also put a lot into their youth academy, and I want local, Scottish talent penetrating the senior ranks.

I thought Dante Polvara in midfield also added power and directness on Wednesday.

But do you know who I think had a poor game?

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov – which continued a bit of a trend of recent matches.

The Bulgarian international’s blushes were spared when Kilmarnock’s second half equaliser, which came after Mitov dropped the ball, was chalked off for offside.

Mitov looks a bag of nerves at the moment, and was really struggling with crosses – either not coming for them, coming for them when he shouldn’t have or making a hash of his attempts to claim the ball.

With summer signing from Cove Rangers, Nick Suman, on the Aberdeen bench, I wouldn’t be against – after Lobban’s debut display – giving the Australian a chance to show what he, too, can do.