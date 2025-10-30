WATCH: Aberdeen’s win at Kilmarnock – 5 thoughts, including Jimmy Thelin pressure-o-meter update

Aberdeen got a gritty and valuable 1-0 Premiership victory at Kilmarnock on Wednesday – watch as sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third discuss FIVE talking points in the wake of the win.

The midweek Rugby Park success looks to have rolled back (to a degree at least) what was a renewed feeling of crisis around Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, following a European hammering at AEK Athens and demoralising league hosting of Hibs last week.

Aberdeen, thanks to the win at Kilmarnock, have now climbed to the heady heights of 10th in the Premiership table.

What

Ryan and Paul start by asking what Swedish boss Thelin’s current status is (pressure-wise) after another moment which could, maybe, be the start of a sustained upturn in form this term.

There’s also chat about whether the midfield mix on Wednesday at Killie, and the addition of Dante Polvara to the midfield was not only evidence of the American’s starting credentials, but also the model of how to get the best out of Scotland veteran Stuart Armstrong.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Dylan Lobban made his first-team debut for the Dons at Kilmarnock, so there are reflections on the 20-year-old’s showing – should/will he keep his place for next week’s Conference League trip to AEK Larnaca in Cyprus and then feature in the league against Motherwell?

And, finally, should Aberdeen and the Red Army be worried (and how worried should they be) about the performances of Bulgaria international goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, despite a few recent league clean sheets from the stopper?