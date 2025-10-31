Ref Watch: Was Kilmarnock’s Robbie Deas lucky to avoid a red card for challenge on Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic?

Aberdeen made it back-to-back away wins in the league as a Stuart Armstrong goal settled a frantic encounter with Kilmarnock.

The referee on this occasion was Duncan Nicolson being supported on VAR by Andrew Dallas.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

We start off with the Aberdeen goal.

An effort towards goal from Jesper Karlsson was deflected into the air by a Killie defender, with the ball falling perfectly to the onrushing Armstrong.

Initially I thought he could have been offside simply due to the fact no players were next to him.

Having seen a replay it was clear to me it was not Armstrong that was being checked by VAR.

It was actually Lazetic as he was coming back from an offside position.

He did not interfere with the defender to warrant VAR getting involved and overruling the decision.

This was a good decision from the officiating team.

The Deas challenge on Lazetic

Lazetic was involved again in a flashpoint with Robbie Deas as both players challenged the ball.

As they tumbled to the ground it did appear that Deas had kicked out at Lazetic, an incident that was very similar to the Jayden Richardson red card against St Mirren.

However, I think the key difference between the two incidents is the force of the kick.

Is it enough to warrant a red card?

I think a yellow card would have been sufficient.

There just isn’t enough excessive force – it was a matter of opinion of the referee and VAR.

VAR couldn’t get involved to book Deas as they won’t intervene if it isn’t a red card.

If the referee had seen the incident again, he’d have agreed a yellow card should have been shown.

Five minutes after the restart the hosts thought they had drawn level through the aforementioned Deas.

The offside flag would follow, which meant a VAR check.

I actually thought Mitov may have been fouled but on seeing the replay I’m not convinced.

Thankfully for the Dons the lines showed offside was the correct call, a good spot again from the officials.

As Aberdeen were holding on for the victory Marcus Dackers had a penalty shout waved away by the referee.

He went down under the challenge of goalscorer Armstrong, there was certainly contact between the two.

I do think the Kilmarnock was looking for the contact and waiting for it to come.

Again, it is one of those that is up to the opinion of the referee.

VAR would back the referee whatever he decided in that moment.

Overall I thought the referee had a good game, there were a lot of bookings but I think they were all warranted.

It was a tough and aggressive game that I feel needed those cautions to keep a lid on it as much as possible.

The only downside was Deas not being booked for the Lazetic incident, but I don’t think it was enough for a red card.