Ref Watch: Was Kilmarnock’s Robbie Deas lucky to avoid a red card for challenge on Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Was Kilmarnock’s Robbie Deas lucky to avoid a red card for challenge on Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder assesses the performance of Duncan Nicolson during Aberdeen's 1-0 win at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock's David Watson is shown a yellow card by referee Duncan Nicolson. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock's David Watson is shown a yellow card by referee Duncan Nicolson. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen made it back-to-back away wins in the league as a Stuart Armstrong goal settled a frantic encounter with Kilmarnock.

The referee on this occasion was Duncan Nicolson being supported on VAR by Andrew Dallas.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

We start off with the Aberdeen goal.

An effort towards goal from Jesper Karlsson was deflected into the air by a Killie defender, with the ball falling perfectly to the onrushing Armstrong.

Initially I thought he could have been offside simply due to the fact no players were next to him.

Having seen a replay it was clear to me it was not Armstrong that was being checked by VAR.

It was actually Lazetic as he was coming back from an offside position.

He did not interfere with the defender to warrant VAR getting involved and overruling the decision.

Aberdeen’s Stuart Armstrong scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

This was a good decision from the officiating team.

The Deas challenge on Lazetic

Lazetic was involved again in a flashpoint with Robbie Deas as both players challenged the ball.

As they tumbled to the ground it did appear that Deas had kicked out at Lazetic, an incident that was very similar to the Jayden Richardson red card against St Mirren.

However, I think the key difference between the two incidents is the force of the kick.

Is it enough to warrant a red card?

I think a yellow card would have been sufficient.

There just isn’t enough excessive force – it was a matter of opinion of the referee and VAR.

VAR couldn’t get involved to book Deas as they won’t intervene if it isn’t a red card.

If the referee had seen the incident again, he’d have agreed a yellow card should have been shown.

Five minutes after the restart the hosts thought they had drawn level through the aforementioned Deas.

The offside flag would follow, which meant a VAR check.

I actually thought Mitov may have been fouled but on seeing the replay I’m not convinced.

Thankfully for the Dons the lines showed offside was the correct call, a good spot again from the officials.

As Aberdeen were holding on for the victory Marcus Dackers had a penalty shout waved away by the referee.

He went down under the challenge of goalscorer Armstrong, there was certainly contact between the two.

I do think the Kilmarnock was looking for the contact and waiting for it to come.

Again, it is one of those that is up to the opinion of the referee.

From left, referee Duncan Nicolson, Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Kilmarnock’s Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS.

VAR would back the referee whatever he decided in that moment.

Overall I thought the referee had a good game, there were a lot of bookings but I think they were all warranted.

It was a tough and aggressive game that I feel needed those cautions to keep a lid on it as much as possible.

The only downside was Deas not being booked for the Lazetic incident, but I don’t think it was enough for a red card.

  • Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation