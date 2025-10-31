Richard Gordon: Character shown by Aberdeen to grind out Rugby Park victory is encouraging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Character shown by Aberdeen to grind out Rugby Park victory is encouraging

The Dons will look to build on their win at Kilmarnock when they head to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca next week.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov makes a save against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

There was much-needed relief for the Dons in midweek with what could turn out to be a hugely important victory over Kilmarnock.

It was not just the win, or the three points claimed, it was the manner of the performance.

After taking the lead, and particularly after the interval, the players dug in as Killie battered them with a barrage of crosses and long balls.

There were a few desperate scrambles and clearances, and they got lucky on occasion, but they withstood the pressure and should have emerged with confidence restored after what was another chastening experience last Sunday.

Aberdeen were always likely to be vulnerable following the mauling in Athens, but had started well enough against Hibernian and should have been ahead, Gavin Molloy and Adil Aouchiche passing up gilt-edged chances.

The visitors hit them with a sucker-punch just before the break and went on to dominate thereafter, and had Hibs been more clinical it might easily have been another six-goal hammering.

I appreciate the team was chasing the game but you need to maintain a level of discipline while doing so, and the latter part of that match was an embarrassing shambles. To come out of it having only lost 2-1 was daylight robbery.

Dave Cormack was there to watch it unfold, the television cameras panning on to him and capturing his pained expression as the visitors were running amok. The chairman was only too well aware of the growing frustration and anger being felt by the fans.

That would have been dissipated somewhat by Wednesday night’s display in Ayrshire but the mood will only change more permanently if the win is backed up when the Dons return to action after having this weekend off.

Another resolute display required

A similarly strong defensive showing in Larnaca would help but it is the next league game against Motherwell that is of more importance. The Fir Park side could by then have a cup final to look forward to, and have already beaten Aberdeen twice this season.

Three more points from that one, which would mean four wins in five Premiership fixtures, would offer reason for optimism in the coming months.

New Aberdeen sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, left.
New Aberdeen sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, left. Image: Shutterstock.

In between the two matches in the past week, Dave took the opportunity to announce the appointment of Lutz Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director.

The German will start his new role in a few days, two-and-a-half months after being sacked by St Louis City following what ESPN branded “nearly two seasons of lacklustre performances”.

As has been well documented, he has certainly had a colourful career, and initially got off to a successful start in America. The 52-year-old has amassed plenty of experience at all different levels and he clearly won over the chairman, who purred with excitement on the club website.

This could be a massive appointment for Aberdeen but it will not be a quick fix, and if he is to succeed it might not be until next summer at the very earliest that we begin to see positive signs.

I do not know anything about Lutz other than having researched him after news broke of the Dons’ interest, so cannot offer a definitive assessment, but I wish him well in the role and hope he justifies Dave Cormack’s obvious faith.

Who knows what will happen next at Celtic

The big headlines this week were made by Brendan Rodgers with his shock departure from Celtic.

The Northern Irishman walked out on the Parkhead club mid-season for the second time, and he did so accompanied by a scathing assessment of his stewardship from club powerbroker Dermot Desmond.

The major shareholder eviscerated his old pal in a statement issued moments after Celtic had announced Rodgers’ departure. As “wow” moments go, it was unprecedented, even in the crazy world of Scottish football!

Almost as surprising was the news that Martin O’Neill would return on a caretaker basis, just hours after he had tipped Hearts to win the Premiership title!

Twenty years on and O’Neill was back in the home dugout for the straightforward win over Falkirk, and he will lead them out for tomorrow’s semi-final meeting with Rangers.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.

Conversation