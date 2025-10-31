Richard Gordon: Character shown by Aberdeen to grind out Rugby Park victory is encouraging

There was much-needed relief for the Dons in midweek with what could turn out to be a hugely important victory over Kilmarnock.

It was not just the win, or the three points claimed, it was the manner of the performance.

After taking the lead, and particularly after the interval, the players dug in as Killie battered them with a barrage of crosses and long balls.

There were a few desperate scrambles and clearances, and they got lucky on occasion, but they withstood the pressure and should have emerged with confidence restored after what was another chastening experience last Sunday.

Aberdeen were always likely to be vulnerable following the mauling in Athens, but had started well enough against Hibernian and should have been ahead, Gavin Molloy and Adil Aouchiche passing up gilt-edged chances.

The visitors hit them with a sucker-punch just before the break and went on to dominate thereafter, and had Hibs been more clinical it might easily have been another six-goal hammering.

I appreciate the team was chasing the game but you need to maintain a level of discipline while doing so, and the latter part of that match was an embarrassing shambles. To come out of it having only lost 2-1 was daylight robbery.

Dave Cormack was there to watch it unfold, the television cameras panning on to him and capturing his pained expression as the visitors were running amok. The chairman was only too well aware of the growing frustration and anger being felt by the fans.

That would have been dissipated somewhat by Wednesday night’s display in Ayrshire but the mood will only change more permanently if the win is backed up when the Dons return to action after having this weekend off.

Another resolute display required

A similarly strong defensive showing in Larnaca would help but it is the next league game against Motherwell that is of more importance. The Fir Park side could by then have a cup final to look forward to, and have already beaten Aberdeen twice this season.

Three more points from that one, which would mean four wins in five Premiership fixtures, would offer reason for optimism in the coming months.

In between the two matches in the past week, Dave took the opportunity to announce the appointment of Lutz Pfannenstiel as the club’s new sporting director.

The German will start his new role in a few days, two-and-a-half months after being sacked by St Louis City following what ESPN branded “nearly two seasons of lacklustre performances”.

As has been well documented, he has certainly had a colourful career, and initially got off to a successful start in America. The 52-year-old has amassed plenty of experience at all different levels and he clearly won over the chairman, who purred with excitement on the club website.

This could be a massive appointment for Aberdeen but it will not be a quick fix, and if he is to succeed it might not be until next summer at the very earliest that we begin to see positive signs.

I do not know anything about Lutz other than having researched him after news broke of the Dons’ interest, so cannot offer a definitive assessment, but I wish him well in the role and hope he justifies Dave Cormack’s obvious faith.

Who knows what will happen next at Celtic

The big headlines this week were made by Brendan Rodgers with his shock departure from Celtic.

The Northern Irishman walked out on the Parkhead club mid-season for the second time, and he did so accompanied by a scathing assessment of his stewardship from club powerbroker Dermot Desmond.

The major shareholder eviscerated his old pal in a statement issued moments after Celtic had announced Rodgers’ departure. As “wow” moments go, it was unprecedented, even in the crazy world of Scottish football!

Almost as surprising was the news that Martin O’Neill would return on a caretaker basis, just hours after he had tipped Hearts to win the Premiership title!

Twenty years on and O’Neill was back in the home dugout for the straightforward win over Falkirk, and he will lead them out for tomorrow’s semi-final meeting with Rangers.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.