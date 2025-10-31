Why AC Milan experience will help Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic hit the goal trail, by former Rossoneri star

AC Milan will have given Marko Lazetic all the tools to become a goal-scoring smash in Scotland, reckons a former striker for the Italian Serie A giants.

Former England international Mark Hateley starred for AC Milan from 1994 to 97.

During his time in Italy former striker Hateley came up against legendary defenders Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti in training.

He reckons Lazetic will also have thrived at AC Milan whilst training alongside top stars.

Aberdeen signed the striker on a four-year deal from the Rossoneri during the summer transfer window.

Serbian under-21 international Lazetic has scored in two of Aberdeen’s last four Premiership games, with three wins.

Impact of AC Milan on Marko Lazetic

Hateley reckons Lazetic’s AC Milan experience can help him hit the goal trail in Scotland – if he gets the service.

He said: “You don’t get to be at AC Milan still at the age of 21 if there is not something there.

“Lazetic has all the tools to help him, every tool in the box from his time at Milan.

“However, it is all about the creation of chances for offensive, forward minded players like Lazetic.

“You can bring a regular scorer into a club but if you can’t create chances for the player he will struggle to hit that form.

“You have to find a way to utilise a talent.

“Feed the forwards.”

Lazetic began his career at Red Star Belgrade before sealing a £3.5million transfer to AC Milan in 2022.

Tactical focus of Serie A clubs

He made two appearances for the AC Milan first team during his three-year spell in Italy.

Whilst at AC Milan he had loan spells with Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) and Rheindorf Altach (Austria).

He spent last season on loan at Sebian top flight FK TSC Bačka Topola where he progressed from the Uefa Conference League to the knock-out phase.

Lazetic started in the recent 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

He is in contention to lead the attack in the Uefa Conference League clash against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus on Thursday.

Hateley believes six ft four in striker Lazetic has the physicality to thrive at Aberdeen.

He said: “You have to find a way of playing for signings that come from an overseas league such as Italy which is a lot more tactical.

“It is always easier to go from a poorer league to a higher league, than the other way.

“Playing in Scotland is a completely different kind of football as you have players in your face all the time.

“It is a league that will further toughen up Lazetic who clearly has all the ability.

“The Scottish game is probably one of the most physical leagues in Europe.

“If Lazetic adapts to that then he has the tools to thrive.

“I’m all for young players going to different countries as it takes courage to go out of your comfort zone.

“I did it from a second division team in Portsmouth and went to one of the top clubs in the world (AC Milan).

“The first back four when I played in the top level at Milan was Tassoti, Baresi, Costacurta and Maldini.”

Hateley would move from AC Milan to Monaco (France) before signing for Rangers.

Aberdeen’s 1991 title heartache

He was fundamental in one of the darkest days in Aberdeen’s history when scoring a double in a last day title decider.

The Dons needed only a draw at Ibrox on the final day of the 1990-91 season to win the league title.

They lost 2-0 with Hartley netting both goals.

Hateley, 63, said: “It was such a pivotal moment for both Aberdeen and Rangers.

“Especially with the situation with managers as Graeme (Souness) had left and Walter (Smith) was only five games in.

“If we lost that game Aberdeen would have gone on to the next level very, very quickly.

“Rangers would probably have been searching for a new manager.

“It could all have been so different.”

Aberdeen’s title heartache 24 years ago was the last time a club outwith Celtic and Rangers launched a title fight.

Old Firm have ‘strangled’ Scottish football

Hearts, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, are currently six points clear at the top of the table.

Harteley reckons the Old Firm duopoly has stifled Scottish football for too long.

He said: “You need to finish above Hearts to win the league this year.

“Hearts are in a great place and have a really good side.

“Derek is experienced enough to get a reaction out of them if there is a bad result.

“It is all on Hearts as they have come out of the blocks firing on all cylinders and have a goal-scorer in Lawrence Shankland.

“He will score goals for them all season.

“Scottish football needs at least four challengers to make it a commercially viable league for money to come into it.

“The Rangers – Celtic situation has strangled the game for a long, long time in Scotland.

“You need another runner like Aberdeen in the mix.”

Mark Hateley was talking with The Press and Journal on behalf of BetWright.