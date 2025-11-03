Dimitar Mitov says Aberdeen must rise to Uefa Conference League test, as ‘that is the standard’ at Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dimitar Mitov says Aberdeen must rise to Uefa Conference League test, as ‘that is the standard’ at Dons

Keeper Dimitar Mitov urges Aberdeen players to embrace the pressure and expectation of playing in the Uefa Conference League when facing in-form AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in action during the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in action during the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov has warned Aberdeen must embrace the pressure of playing at European league level – because it is where the club must always be.

The Dons will bid to ignite their Uefa Conference League campaign when they face in-form AEK Larnaca in Cyprus on Thursday.

After two defeats from two fixtures, including a heavy 6-0 loss away to AEK Athens in Greece,  the Reds are rock-bottom of the Conference League.

Aberdeen have also struggled domestically this season and are rooted in the bottom six of the Premiership.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in action during the 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in action during the 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

However, Jimmy Thelin’s side will fly out to Cyprus on the back of a morale boosting 1-0 win at Kilmarnock last midweek.

Mitov accept the form this season is not good enough – but reckons the Dons can cope with the demands of playing on two fronts.

Asked if balancing European and domestic action is too much, he said: “No it is not because we want to be there.

“I want to play Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday.

“This is what this football club is all about.

“We have to be consistently in the top three and consistently playing in Europe.

“That is the standard. That is the pressure.

“When you sign up for this football club, you know the expectations.

“And as players we have to embrace that.”

Aberdeen have suffered two nightmare away trips in Europe so far this season.

Recovering from Athens nightmare

Prior to the loss in Athens, the Reds, reduced to 10 men, crashed 3-0 to Romanian club FCSB in the Europa League play-off second leg in Bucharest.

The Dons lost 5-2 on aggregate, but had the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

Aberdeen and boss Thelin were slated for the 6-0 capitulation to AEK Athens.

It could have been a heavier defeat in Greece as AEK Athens hit the woodwork multiple times and Mitov produced a number of saves.

Graeme Shinnie and Jack Milne on the pitch after Aberdeen's game against AEK Athens.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and his teammates were left dejected following their defeat by AEK Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bulgarian international Mitov is convinced Aberdeen will show their Euro pedigree in Cyprus.

He said: “When we are not playing well and people criticise us, we have to take it on the chin.

“That’s football and you have to come out of the other side.

“The gaffer demands a lot from us, but he demands a lot from himself as well.

“He knows how his team should look, and recently we were not doing what we are expected to do.

“We take the criticism and everything that comes our way.

“And it is up to us as players to turn things around.

“You have to be positive here, and when you do that, things will be better.

“You can’t turn your head down and have a bad body language.”

It will be top against bottom in the Conference League when the Dons take to the AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis pitch.

Threat of table topping AEK Larnaca

AEK Larnaca have made a major impact in the Conference League and sit at the top of the table alongside Italian club Fiorentina.

The Cypriot side began the Conference League with a 4-0 win against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

That was followed by a 1-0 away victory against Premier League Crystal Palace, the FA Cup holders.

After the heavy loss in Athens, Mitov is under no illusions about the need to tighten up defensively in Europe.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during training at Cormack Park ahead of the Europa League play-off with FCSB.
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during training at Cormack Park ahead of the Europa League play-off with FCSB. Image: SNS.

He also warned the Dons must be clinical in Cyprus with any opportunities they create.

The 28-year-old said: “In football,you have to take your chances, especially against better opposition.

“If you don’t score, they will.

“At Aberdeen we need to put in good performances in every game, regardless of the opposition.

“Everyone is involved in that.

“Even the players who don’t play are still involved because they have to keep high standards in training.

“They have to give everything on the training field because, for us, everything needs to move together.

“I’m a confident guy and I’m really confident in this team that things will come good.

“Every person needs to be responsible for his own actions and when everybody does that the team grows.”

