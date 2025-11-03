Dimitar Mitov says Aberdeen must rise to Uefa Conference League test, as ‘that is the standard’ at Dons

Keeper Dimitar Mitov has warned Aberdeen must embrace the pressure of playing at European league level – because it is where the club must always be.

The Dons will bid to ignite their Uefa Conference League campaign when they face in-form AEK Larnaca in Cyprus on Thursday.

After two defeats from two fixtures, including a heavy 6-0 loss away to AEK Athens in Greece, the Reds are rock-bottom of the Conference League.

Aberdeen have also struggled domestically this season and are rooted in the bottom six of the Premiership.

However, Jimmy Thelin’s side will fly out to Cyprus on the back of a morale boosting 1-0 win at Kilmarnock last midweek.

Mitov accept the form this season is not good enough – but reckons the Dons can cope with the demands of playing on two fronts.

Asked if balancing European and domestic action is too much, he said: “No it is not because we want to be there.

“I want to play Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday.

“This is what this football club is all about.

“We have to be consistently in the top three and consistently playing in Europe.

“That is the standard. That is the pressure.

“When you sign up for this football club, you know the expectations.

“And as players we have to embrace that.”

Aberdeen have suffered two nightmare away trips in Europe so far this season.

Recovering from Athens nightmare

Prior to the loss in Athens, the Reds, reduced to 10 men, crashed 3-0 to Romanian club FCSB in the Europa League play-off second leg in Bucharest.

The Dons lost 5-2 on aggregate, but had the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

Aberdeen and boss Thelin were slated for the 6-0 capitulation to AEK Athens.

It could have been a heavier defeat in Greece as AEK Athens hit the woodwork multiple times and Mitov produced a number of saves.

Bulgarian international Mitov is convinced Aberdeen will show their Euro pedigree in Cyprus.

He said: “When we are not playing well and people criticise us, we have to take it on the chin.

“That’s football and you have to come out of the other side.

“The gaffer demands a lot from us, but he demands a lot from himself as well.

“He knows how his team should look, and recently we were not doing what we are expected to do.

“We take the criticism and everything that comes our way.

“And it is up to us as players to turn things around.

“You have to be positive here, and when you do that, things will be better.

“You can’t turn your head down and have a bad body language.”

It will be top against bottom in the Conference League when the Dons take to the AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis pitch.

Threat of table topping AEK Larnaca

AEK Larnaca have made a major impact in the Conference League and sit at the top of the table alongside Italian club Fiorentina.

The Cypriot side began the Conference League with a 4-0 win against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

That was followed by a 1-0 away victory against Premier League Crystal Palace, the FA Cup holders.

After the heavy loss in Athens, Mitov is under no illusions about the need to tighten up defensively in Europe.

He also warned the Dons must be clinical in Cyprus with any opportunities they create.

The 28-year-old said: “In football,you have to take your chances, especially against better opposition.

“If you don’t score, they will.

“At Aberdeen we need to put in good performances in every game, regardless of the opposition.

“Everyone is involved in that.

“Even the players who don’t play are still involved because they have to keep high standards in training.

“They have to give everything on the training field because, for us, everything needs to move together.

“I’m a confident guy and I’m really confident in this team that things will come good.

“Every person needs to be responsible for his own actions and when everybody does that the team grows.”