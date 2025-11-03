EXCLUSIVE: Flares, abandonment threat and riot police – Ex-Aberdeen defender Anthony O’Connor on Dons’ previous match in Cyprus

Flares thrown on to the pitch, crowd trouble, urine hurled at an Aberdeen player and boss Derek McInnes spat at – Aberdeen suffered a hostile atmosphere on their previous Euro visit to Cyprus.

Eight years on from a 2-0 loss to Apollon Limassol, the Reds will return to the same stadium when they face AEK Larnaca in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

In 2017, Apollon Limassol used the AEK Arena in Larnaca for the tie against Aberdeen as their Tsirio Stadium was being redeveloped.

The home fans, and riot police, created a hostile atmosphere defender Anthony O’Connor remembers well.

O’Connor started in Cyprus for Derek McInnes’ team in the Europa League third qualifying round second leg.

His advice to Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen team is to block out the crowd and focus on their game-plan.

Riot police waded into Aberdeen fans

In 2017, the Dons travelled to Cyprus with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, but endured a nightmare 90 minutes.

A flare was thrown at keeper Joe Lewis landing behind his goal.

Lewis had to endure a barrage of missiles and was pelted with cartons of urine, while boss McInnes was spat at by Limassol fans.

Swiss referee Stefan Klossner twice halted play due to flares on the pitch.

The ref ordered an announcement to be made he would abandon the match if more pyro came on.

The chaos in Larnaca then continued at full-time as riot police waded into Aberdeen supporters in the stadium wielding batons and using pepper spray.

O’Connor said: “It was a really hostile environment in Cyprus with a lot of flares thrown onto the pitch and also let off in the crowd.

“Their supporters were shouting things at the players on the pitch.

“There was definitely a different feeling to it, being away from home in Europe in that atmosphere.

“Playing in that environment was new to us, as you rarely see flares being thrown on to the pitch in the UK, especially then.

“The atmosphere was really volatile – but I enjoyed the game.

“With the flares and everything else we just had to take it in our stride.

“That’s what you have to do.

“Over the two legs we deserved more as we were the better team in the first leg (2-1 win at Pittodrie).

“To be fair to them, they took it up a notch in the second leg.”

O’Connor’s European group regret

In the aftermath of Aberdeen’s clash in Cyprus, Uefa fined Apollon Limassol £25,000 for the crowd trouble.

Aberdeen were also fined £9,100.

Now at EFL League Two Harrogate Town, O’Connor says failing to qualify for the groups in Europe, recently revamped by Uefa to a league phase, is a major regret from his time at Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old said: “With the team we had we should have gone through against Limassol.

“In Cyprus, we conceded a sloppy first goal and couldn’t score ourselves then they netted late on.

“If we had won we would have progressed to the play-off round, so there was no guarantee we would get to the groups. But it would have been great to get the opportunity.

“Limassol actually went through to the groups that season and played the likes of Everton, so they were a decent side.

“When I look back at my time at Aberdeen, there is a couple of things I wish I did.

“One is reaching the group stages in Europe and the other is win a trophy as we lost two cup finals in one season.”

Aberdeen, conceded a scrappy goal in the first-half in Cyprus when Andre Schembri netted.

O’Connor’s Euro advice: Aberdeen have to get it right technically

In a game which also had water breaks due to the heat, Limassol scored a second goal late on through substitute Emilio Zelaya.

O’Connor warned Aberdeen staying focused for the entire game will be key against AEK Larnaca.

He said: “Playing in Europe is a lot more technical than the bread of butter of the league.

“You have to stay switched on all the time as more often than not you are coming up against good teams.

“In the league sometimes you can get away with it because you might play a team that is not expected to get a result against you.

“But, in Europe, it is normally always difficult and you come up against quality sides.

“I definitely felt that European football made me a better player when I was there.”

That chaotic night in Cyprus was O’Connor’s final appearance on the European stage – at the end of the season he would reject the opportunity of a new Reds contract to sign for Bradford City.

The influence of Derek McInnes

He left the Dons despite the knowledge they were set to play Premier League Burnley in the Europa League second qualifying round the following campaign.

O’Connor, who racked up 90 Dons appearances between 2016 and 18, said: “Cyprus was my last European game.

“Derek McInnes was very keen to keep me and we had conversations for a long period of time.

“It probably came down to a family decision to leave.

“I knew when I left the tie coming up was Burnley and they took it to extra-time at Turf Moor. I watched that on TV.

“When I look back I wouldn’t say I have any regrets about it, but I definitely wish I had the chance to play for Derek again.

“He is probably the best manager I have played for – which is shown by the job he is doing now at Hearts, and also at Kilmarnock.

“And obviously the job he did at Aberdeen.

“He is a top manager and all the lads absolutely loved playing for him.

“Derek is one of those managers who always knows what to say at the right time.

“He put confidence into us and you can see that with his Hearts team.

“If Hearts could win the title, it would be one of the best ever achievements in Scottish football.”