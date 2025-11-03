EXCLUSIVE: Flares, abandonment threat and riot police – Ex-Aberdeen defender Anthony O’Connor on Dons’ previous match in Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Flares, abandonment threat and riot police – Ex-Aberdeen defender Anthony O’Connor on Dons’ previous match in Cyprus

Aberdeen will face AEK Larnaca at the same stadium in Cyprus where riot police waded into Dons fans against Apollon Limassol in 2017. Anthony O'Connor recalled the fractious night.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis while a flare burns in his goal against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Flares thrown on to the pitch, crowd trouble, urine hurled at an Aberdeen player and boss Derek McInnes spat at – Aberdeen suffered a hostile atmosphere on their previous Euro visit to Cyprus.

Eight years on from a 2-0 loss to Apollon Limassol, the Reds will return to the same stadium when they face AEK Larnaca in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

In 2017, Apollon Limassol used the AEK Arena in Larnaca for the tie against Aberdeen as their Tsirio Stadium was being redeveloped.

The home fans, and riot police, created a hostile atmosphere defender Anthony O’Connor remembers well.

Apollon Limassol fans in the stands during the Europa League qualifying clash against Aberdeen.
Image: SNS.

O’Connor started in Cyprus for Derek McInnes’ team in the Europa League third qualifying round second leg.

His advice to Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen team is to block out the crowd and focus on their game-plan.

Riot police waded into Aberdeen fans

In 2017, the Dons travelled to Cyprus with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, but endured a nightmare 90 minutes.

A flare was thrown at keeper Joe Lewis landing behind his goal.

Lewis had to endure a barrage of missiles and was pelted with cartons of urine, while boss McInnes was spat at by Limassol fans.

Swiss referee Stefan Klossner twice halted play due to flares on the pitch.

The ref ordered an announcement to be made he would abandon the match if more pyro came on.

The Apollon Limassol fans throw flares onto the pitch in the match against Aberdeen.
Image: SNS.

The chaos in Larnaca then continued at full-time as riot police waded into Aberdeen supporters in the stadium wielding batons and using pepper spray.

O’Connor said: “It was a really hostile environment in Cyprus with a lot of flares thrown onto the pitch and also let off in the crowd.

“Their supporters were shouting things at the players on the pitch.

“There was definitely a different feeling to it, being away from home in Europe in that atmosphere.

“Playing in that environment was new to us, as you rarely see flares being thrown on to the pitch in the UK, especially then.

An Aberdeen fan is treated in the crowd after the game against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
Image: SNS.

“The atmosphere was really volatile – but I enjoyed the game.

“With the flares and everything else we just had to take it in our stride.

“That’s what you have to do.

“Over the two legs we deserved more as we were the better team in the first leg (2-1 win at Pittodrie).

“To be fair to them, they took it up a notch in the second leg.”

O’Connor’s European group regret

In the aftermath of Aberdeen’s clash in Cyprus, Uefa fined Apollon Limassol £25,000 for the crowd trouble.

Aberdeen were also fined £9,100.

Now at EFL League Two Harrogate Town, O’Connor says failing to qualify for the groups in Europe, recently revamped by Uefa to a league phase, is a major regret from his time at Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old said: “With the team we had we should have gone through against Limassol.

“In Cyprus, we conceded a sloppy first goal and couldn’t score ourselves then they netted late on.

“If we had won we would have progressed to the play-off round, so there was no guarantee we would get to the groups. But it would have been great to get the opportunity.

“Limassol actually went through to the groups that season and played the likes of Everton, so they were a decent side.

Aberdeen's Shay Logan at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
Image: SNS.

“When I look back at my time at Aberdeen, there is a couple  of things I wish I did.

“One is reaching the group stages in Europe and the other is win a trophy as we lost two cup finals in one season.”

Aberdeen, conceded a scrappy goal in the first-half in Cyprus when Andre Schembri netted.

O’Connor’s Euro advice: Aberdeen have to get it right technically

In a game which also had water breaks due to the heat, Limassol scored a second goal late on through substitute Emilio Zelaya.

O’Connor warned Aberdeen staying focused for the entire game will be key against AEK Larnaca.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates his goal against Apollon Limassol with Jayden Stockley (top) and Andy Considine (R). Image: SNS.

He said: “Playing in Europe is a lot more technical than the bread of butter of the league.

“You have to stay switched on all the time as more often than not you are coming up against good teams.

“In the league sometimes you can get away with it because you might play a team that is not expected to get a result against you.

“But, in Europe, it is normally always difficult and you come up against quality sides.

“I definitely felt that European football made me a better player when I was there.”

That chaotic night in Cyprus was O’Connor’s final appearance on the European stage – at the end of the season he would reject the opportunity of a new Reds contract to sign for Bradford City.

The influence of Derek McInnes

He left the Dons despite the knowledge they were set to play Premier League Burnley in the Europa League second qualifying round the following campaign.

O’Connor, who racked up 90 Dons appearances between 2016 and 18, said: “Cyprus was my last European game.

“Derek McInnes was very keen to keep me and we had conversations for a long period of time.

“It probably came down to a family decision to leave.

Anthony O'Connor in action for Aberdeen against Ross County.
Image: SNS.

“I knew when I left the tie coming up was Burnley and they took it to extra-time at Turf Moor. I watched that on TV.

“When I look back I wouldn’t say I have any regrets about it, but I definitely wish I had the chance to play for Derek again.

“He is probably the best manager I have played for – which is shown by the job he is doing now at Hearts, and also at Kilmarnock.

“And obviously the job he did at Aberdeen.

“He is a top manager and all the lads absolutely loved playing for him.

“Derek is one of those managers who always knows what to say at the right time.

“He put confidence into us and you can see that with his Hearts team.

“If Hearts could win the title, it would be one of the best ever achievements in Scottish football.”

Conversation