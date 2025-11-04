Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin details how he will balance Euro and domestic demands

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin refuses to blame European demands for the disappointing start to the Premiership campaign.

The Reds face in-form AEK Larnaca away in a Uefa Conference League showdown in Cyprus on Thursday.

In a dismal start to the season on both fronts the Reds are rock bottom of the Conference League and languish in the Premiership bottom six.

The Dons board bankrolled Thelin’s summer rebuild at a cost of almost £2million in transfer fees to build a squad to cope with Euro and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen have taken a meagre 10 points from the opening 10 league games.

As the temperature hits 30C in Cyprus the Dons will bid to kick-start a conference League campaign that has began with two defeats.

They will also attempt to bounce back from the humiliating 6-0 loss to AEK Athens in the previous Euro fixture.

Balancing Euro and domestic action

The Dons collapsed in Greece and Thelin has been working hard with his team to ensure there is no repeat.

Asked if he felt he had built a squad strong enough to cope with the demand of Euro and domestic action, Thelin said: “I will never blame the European games.

“If you want to be a good player at a top club and a top team you have to be able to cope with games every week.

“That means games in Europe so I will never use that as an excuse in football.

“All the best players play a lot of game every week.

“If you want to be a top player you have to cope with this stress.

“It is how you recover and reload from these situations to go out again and show this self-esteem and belief in what you do on the pitch.

“My job as a manager is to protect the players and guide them, and support them to achieve that.

“But everyone has to take individual responsibility.”

AEK Larnaca are league leaders with a 100% record having won against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace (1-0) and AZ Alkmaar (4-0).

Tactical discipline needed in Cyprus

Aberdeen will be desperate to obliterate any potential hangover from a nightmare collapse in Athens.

The Reds began positively in Greece before conceding a first goal which was a catalyst for a loss of tactical discipline.

Aberdeen were fortunate to escape with only a 6-0 loss.

Thelin conducted an in-depth post-mortem of that chastening defeat with his players at Cormack Park.

He is confident there will be no repeat in Larnaca as the Dons look for their first win in Europe this season against the odds.

Thelin said: “Against Athens we started the game well, but it is difficult to say that when we lost so big.

“But we did.

“And we lost our tactical discipline.

“It is about how we keep the balance of the team instead of letting emotions catch you sometimes and you get another goal down.

“Then you open up again and give the opponents another chance to secure the game.

“That is where we have to mature a little bit.

“We watched the game back and had a really good discussion about the structure and balance.

“We have to do it much better.”

Aberdeen will jet out to Cyprus buoyed by a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Disappointing Premiership position

It was a much needed victory as the pressure was mounting on Thelin.

The Reds and Thelin were booed after the 2-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie which came only days after the capitulation in Greece.

Thelin said: “The league table is not good reading right now and we should have done better than we have.

“There have been some surprises.

“However, there is not that much points difference to some important positions.

“We need to focus on ourselves and understand it is not just going to fix itself.

“We have to do the hard work to get this right.”