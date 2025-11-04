Tony Docherty: ‘It was absolutely nuts’ when Aberdeen lost in Larnaca in 2017 Europa League tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty: ‘It was absolutely nuts’ when Aberdeen lost in Larnaca in 2017 Europa League tie

Former Dons assistant boss Docherty recalls a nightmare 2017 trip to the AEK Arena - the venue for Thursday's AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen Conference League tie.

The Apollon Limassol fans throw flares onto the pitch in the match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Tony Docherty warned Aberdeen better prepare for a hostile greeting in Larnaca, recalling his trip there as Dons No2 in 2017 as being “absolutely nuts”.

In August 2017, Aberdeen jetted over to the AEK Arena in Cyprus with a 2-1 first leg lead from Pittodrie against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League third qualifying round.

However, goals from Andre Schembri and Emilio Zelaya took Limassol through 3-2 on aggregate, in a result seen as a “missed opportunity” by Reds gaffer Derek McInnes.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis while a flare burns in his goal against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus in 2017.. Image: SNS.

In the stifling heat, water breaks disrupted play, as did flares set off by the home fans, before trouble kicked off in the stands at full-time.

Apollon used the AEK Arena in Larnaca for the tie against Aberdeen as their Tsirio Stadium is being redeveloped.

Aberdeen return to the 8,000-capacity venue on Thursday to face Uefa Conference League opponents AEK Larnaca – in a bid to get points on the board on match day three.

Beware of the missiles – Docherty

Docherty, now boss of Ross County in the Championship, explained the night with  Aberdeen in Cyprus eight years brings back some painful memories.

He said: “It was absolutely nuts.

“We lost 2-1 on aggregate.

“My memories of that night were flares going off, (and) things that you wouldn’t believe getting thrown into the dugout.

“Just the hostility was unbelievable, really – the whole build-up, but particularly at the game.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, with Tony Docherty in the background, during the 2-0 defeat against Apollon Limassol in the AEK Arena in Larnaca in August 2017. Image: SNS Group.

“I’d never experienced anything like that before.

“It was difficult conditions, with the heat as well.

“It doesn’t bring back great memories because I thought the treatment, particularly towards Derek, but me in the dugout as well, wasn’t good from opposing fans.

“I’m sure Aberdeen will be facing that again, so they might need to do a bit of homework on that and make sure they get covers on the dugout, just to stop the missiles getting thrown in on them.”

Larnaca defeated Crystal Palace 3-0

Aberdeen have zero points from their opening two Conference League ties, locking them at the foot of the 36-club table.

A 6-0 thrashing away to AEK Athens was a punishing away trip for the Red Army on October 23, the Dons’ worst-ever European result.

Larnaca, meanwhile,are one of six sides on full points after a 4-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar and a 1-0 triumph at English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Docherty was on broadcasting duties when Aberdeen lost 3-0 in Bucharest in their Europa League play-off against FCSB on August 28, which followed a pulsating 2-2 first leg draw at Pittodrie. 

Alexander Jensen of Aberdeen is sent off by referee Espen Eskas. Image: Shutterstock.

A harsh red card for Alexander Jensen and a penalty scored from his second bookable “offence” on the cusp of half-time put the Romanians in front after a strong first half display from the visiting Dons.

Goals from Adrian Sut and Darius Olaru in the second half took the tie away from Aberdeen and sent Jimmy Thelin’s team into the Conference League.

Take heart from start in Bucharest

Docherty feels a similar performance, minus the red card, will give Aberdeen an opportunity against Larnaca this week.

He said: “It will take a really strong performance, but I was impressed by the performance over in Bucharest. I thought the sending off was disgraceful – the referee ruined the game with VAR.

“Up to that point, I really commended Jimmy’s team and I said that to him after the game.

“It was a really strong performance and he will be looking for a similar type of performance away from home.

“When you go to these venues, you have to make sure you’re really organised against the ball and carry that counter-attack.”

After Larnaca, Aberdeen’s next Conference League clash is against Armenian Premier League side Noah, who are currently 10th in the Euro standings, on November 27.

