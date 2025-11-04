Tony Docherty: ‘It was absolutely nuts’ when Aberdeen lost in Larnaca in 2017 Europa League tie

Tony Docherty warned Aberdeen better prepare for a hostile greeting in Larnaca, recalling his trip there as Dons No2 in 2017 as being “absolutely nuts”.

In August 2017, Aberdeen jetted over to the AEK Arena in Cyprus with a 2-1 first leg lead from Pittodrie against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League third qualifying round.

However, goals from Andre Schembri and Emilio Zelaya took Limassol through 3-2 on aggregate, in a result seen as a “missed opportunity” by Reds gaffer Derek McInnes.

In the stifling heat, water breaks disrupted play, as did flares set off by the home fans, before trouble kicked off in the stands at full-time.

Apollon used the AEK Arena in Larnaca for the tie against Aberdeen as their Tsirio Stadium is being redeveloped.

Aberdeen return to the 8,000-capacity venue on Thursday to face Uefa Conference League opponents AEK Larnaca – in a bid to get points on the board on match day three.

Beware of the missiles – Docherty

Docherty, now boss of Ross County in the Championship, explained the night with Aberdeen in Cyprus eight years brings back some painful memories.

He said: “It was absolutely nuts.

“We lost 2-1 on aggregate.

“My memories of that night were flares going off, (and) things that you wouldn’t believe getting thrown into the dugout.

“Just the hostility was unbelievable, really – the whole build-up, but particularly at the game.

“I’d never experienced anything like that before.

“It was difficult conditions, with the heat as well.

“It doesn’t bring back great memories because I thought the treatment, particularly towards Derek, but me in the dugout as well, wasn’t good from opposing fans.

“I’m sure Aberdeen will be facing that again, so they might need to do a bit of homework on that and make sure they get covers on the dugout, just to stop the missiles getting thrown in on them.”

Larnaca defeated Crystal Palace 3-0

Aberdeen have zero points from their opening two Conference League ties, locking them at the foot of the 36-club table.

A 6-0 thrashing away to AEK Athens was a punishing away trip for the Red Army on October 23, the Dons’ worst-ever European result.

Larnaca, meanwhile,are one of six sides on full points after a 4-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar and a 1-0 triumph at English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Docherty was on broadcasting duties when Aberdeen lost 3-0 in Bucharest in their Europa League play-off against FCSB on August 28, which followed a pulsating 2-2 first leg draw at Pittodrie.

A harsh red card for Alexander Jensen and a penalty scored from his second bookable “offence” on the cusp of half-time put the Romanians in front after a strong first half display from the visiting Dons.

Goals from Adrian Sut and Darius Olaru in the second half took the tie away from Aberdeen and sent Jimmy Thelin’s team into the Conference League.

Take heart from start in Bucharest

Docherty feels a similar performance, minus the red card, will give Aberdeen an opportunity against Larnaca this week.

He said: “It will take a really strong performance, but I was impressed by the performance over in Bucharest. I thought the sending off was disgraceful – the referee ruined the game with VAR.

“Up to that point, I really commended Jimmy’s team and I said that to him after the game.

“It was a really strong performance and he will be looking for a similar type of performance away from home.

“When you go to these venues, you have to make sure you’re really organised against the ball and carry that counter-attack.”

After Larnaca, Aberdeen’s next Conference League clash is against Armenian Premier League side Noah, who are currently 10th in the Euro standings, on November 27.