What Aberdeen can expect from AEK Larnaca – and what Red Army can expect on Cyprus return

An AEK Larnaca expert has lifted the lid on Aberdeen upcoming Uefa Conference League opponents, and says, after vanquishing Crystal Palace, his team will go out to dominate the Dons in Cyprus.

The third round of Conference League fixtures take Jimmy Thelin’s Reds to Larnaca on Thursday, as they try to put the 6-0 Euro hammering at Greece’s AEK Athens two weeks ago behind them against another AEK.

This “AEK” stands for “Athletic” “Enosis” (“Union”) of “Kition” – the ancient name for Larnaca, the third-biggest city in the non Turkish-occupied south of Cyprus.

AEK Larnaca have only existed since 1994, following the merger of EPA Larnaca and Pezoporikos Larnaca, however, they have been runners-up in the Cypriot Championship six times.

Having only played European group/league phase football three times, though, including this term, AEK Larnaca have made a superb league phase debut in the Conference League so far, dominating 10-man AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in Cyprus.

They then took the incredible scalp of English Premier League Palace, who they beat 1-0 at Selhurst Park while Aberdeen were imploding in Athens.

With six points, AEK Larnaca have given themselves a great opportunity to progress to the knock-out stages in Europe for the first time, while Thelin’s Dons – rock-bottom of the 36-team standings after their Greek tragedy and the 3-2 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk before it – need a Euro result.

Theodorus Antoniou, 35, has been a dedicated AEK fan since his dad’s club Pezoporikos and mum’s club EPA merged – in fact, he is the club’s leading shirt collector, with close to 250 match-worn tops.

And, as the team who have been on the march in Europe, Theo expects AEK to get after the Reds on Thursday.

He said: “In the Conference League, we are doing very, very well after the win against Crystal Palace and against Alkmaar at home.

“I think we are in a good position, if we get another good result at home, to progress to the next round.

“AEK in Larnaca always try to have the possession of the ball, to dominate the game and to make chances, to create.

“In the Palace game, it was impossible to play our game, so we go for a compact defence with the long balls, fight for the second ball, and try to make the difference in counter-attacks and with a transition game.

“With Aberdeen, AEK will try to be dominating the game, to try to take the possession, try to create chances.

“It’s a crucial game for the Conference League for us, because if we succeed against Aberdeen and go with nine points for the next games, we’re going to have very good chances to qualify – even as one of the first eight teams.”

AEK Larnaca tactics, injuries and strength in midfield

AEK Larnaca coach, Spaniard Imanol Idiakez, favours a 4-2-3-1 set-up – Thelin’s former formation of choice.

Some of AEK’s key men won’t be available against Aberdeen, with Theo saying: “We have some injury problems with crucial players – (striker Enzo) Cabrera is out for more than a month now.

“Yerson Chacon (another forward), who is, actually, for me, our best player and the player with the biggest potential in the club and for the future for selling him on, he’s out for the season after he got injured in the game with Crystal Palace – an ACL injury.”

However, Theo thinks AEK’s greatest potency is in their midfield.

He added: “(Striker) Riad Bajic – he’s in good form. He’s scoring in the last game against Palace.

“Our centre-back, Hrvoje Milicevic, is a very good player and also a threat from set-pieces and all this stuff.

“But actually, we are a team – it more depends on team performance than a player’s performance.

“For me, our biggest weapon is our midfield – we have four players who are very, very good together.

“(Gus) Ledes, (Marcus) Rohden and (Pere) Pons, and Jimmy Suarez coming from the bench, who are very, very good players for our standards.

“Ledes is mostly a number six who is left-footed with good set-pieces, and Pons is more like a number eight, who can play box-to-box. He is right-footed.

“Rohden can play eight or 10, and sometimes as an inverted winger. He is also box-to-box, strong on duels, with good vision and is the most attacking of the three.

“The key for AEK’s performance is in the midfield.”

Why AEK squad are so old

Any Aberdeen fan who has taken a look at AEK Larnaca’s squad in advance of Thursday’s Conference League trip may have been struck by how many 30-somethings are in their ranks (the youngest member of the Ledes, Rohden, Pons triumvirate, for example, is Pons at 32).

Larnaca centre-half Valentin Roberge was already 30 when he played against Aberdeen for another Cypriot outfit, Apollon Limassol (at AEK Stadium), in 2017. He’s now 38!

Because of the age profile at AEK – which is in part due to a long-time model of signing ageing La Liga players via Spanish technical director Xavi Roca – Theo says the “tight schedule” of combining domestic concerns “is always very difficult” to manage for his team. This could play into the Dons’ hands.

Cypriot league is more important to AEK Larnaca fans

While they are on the cusp of progress in Europe, Theo insists the priority for fans of AEK – who won the Cypriot Super Cup against one of several title rivals Pafos earlier this week – is to land a long-awaited first national title this term, rather than specific targets in Europe.

He said: “The Cyprus league is so tight for the last five, six years, it you see who wins the championship every year – it’s a different team.

“The differences between the first, let’s say, four or five teams are very tight.

“Aris (Limassol) and Pafos have more money to spend as they have Russian owners with a lot of money.

“But after those two teams, the next budget is Omonia, APOEL, AEK… Apollon is near.

“AEK Larnaca is fighting for the championship for many years now.

“We came too many times really close to reach it – two years ago, we lost it on goal differences.

“We’ve finished in second place, I think, five or six times in the last 10 years.

“Our dream is to win the championship. The people of Larnaca would prefer to win the championship than a good European journey.”

What Aberdeen fans can expect in Cyprus this time…

Aberdeen fans who were at the 8,000-seat AEK Arena for the Apollon Limassol Europa League qualifying clash (and it was very much a clash) in July 2017 may have been given a false impression about the atmosphere of football in Cyprus, Theo thinks.

The second leg in Larnaca, which Derek McInnes’ Dons lost 2-0 to be dumped out 3-2 on aggregate, is better remembered for goalkeeper Joe Lewis being targeted with flares by Apollon fans, and an ugly aftermath.

Fingers were pointed at Dons fans, Cypriot fans, stewards and riot police after a post-game rammy kicked off in the stands, Cypriot authorities releasing tear gas on the Red Army.

However, Theo would be surprised if scenes like those were repeated this week, saying: “There is a viral photo with a steward punching (an Aberdeen fan) in the face – this is what I remember!

“Always in Larnaca, it’s hard to beat AEK, because it’s a small stadium with a lot of people. It’s a good home stadium for us. And if you see our results in Europe, they are extremely good at home.

“It will be a difficult game for Aberdeen and their fans – but we’re not hooligans or these kind of fans to make the stadium like hell for them.

“We’re going to support our team, shout for our team, make it a good atmosphere for the players. That’s all.

“I can’t see our fans being aggressive with Aberdeen fans.”

Theo encouraged the travelling Red Army to enjoy their time in Larnaca – where it is forecast to be 30 degrees while Dons supporters are there.

“Today (a week before the away trip) was 28 degrees celsius by day, 23 degrees by night,” Theo said.

“Larnaca is a very, very beautiful city. And Cyprus is a very nice country for vacations. They can come also for a game and for holidays, too!”