Hibs weighing up signing swoop for Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara as contract runs down – report

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs have been linked with a move to sign Dons midfielder Dante Polvara should he go out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer.

The 25-year-old American is nearing the end of his deal with the Reds, and the Daily Record reports the coaching staff at Easter Road are weighing up a swoop for fans’ favourite Polvara.

Hibs have a track record of taking out-of-contract Aberdeen players, having jumped in to offer attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath a longer contract to leave the Dons in the final months of last season.

The Hibees are said to be watching Polvara’s situation “closely”.

Aberdeen signed Polvara from Georgetown University in his homeland in 2022.

Despite his affinity with supporters, and some big individual performances, especially in Europe – including helping orchestrate a comeback off the bench in this term’s Europa League play-off first leg at home to Romanian champions FCSB – Polvara has never been a regular starter under any of his Dons managers.

Injuries have been a factor during his Aberdeen career, and he spent time on loan at US second-tier side Charleston Battery in 2023.

While current Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin named Polvara in his line-up for the much-needed Premiership at Kilmarnock in midweek, and he impressed, it was only his fourth start from 14 Dons matches so far this term.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin suggested any contract extension talks with the likes of Polvara and Graeme Shinnie would ramp up once Aberdeen’s ongoing early-season struggles are behind them.

The Dons are also waiting for new sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel to begin work on November 10, with the German, who will have oversight of the club’s footballing operation, set to be responsible for contracts.