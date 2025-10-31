Hibs weighing up signing swoop for Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara as contract runs down – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Hibs weighing up signing swoop for Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara as contract runs down – report

Fans' favourite Polvara will be out of contract at Aberdeen in the summer, and Hibs are said to be watching him.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberedeen's Dante Polvara (R) and Kilmarnock's Liam Polworth. Image: SNS.
Aberedeen's Dante Polvara (R) and Kilmarnock's Liam Polworth. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs have been linked with a move to sign Dons midfielder Dante Polvara should he go out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer.

The 25-year-old American is nearing the end of his deal with the Reds, and the Daily Record reports the coaching staff at Easter Road are weighing up a swoop for fans’ favourite Polvara.

Hibs have a track record of taking out-of-contract Aberdeen players, having jumped in to offer attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath a longer contract to leave the Dons in the final months of last season.

The Hibees are said to be watching Polvara’s situation “closely”.

Aberdeen signed Polvara from Georgetown University in his homeland in 2022.

Despite his affinity with supporters, and some big individual performances, especially in Europe – including helping orchestrate a comeback off the bench in this term’s Europa League play-off first leg at home to Romanian champions FCSB – Polvara has never been a regular starter under any of his Dons managers.

Injuries have been a factor during his Aberdeen career, and he spent time on loan at US second-tier side Charleston Battery in 2023.

While current Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin named Polvara in his line-up for the much-needed Premiership at Kilmarnock in midweek, and he impressed, it was only his fourth start from 14 Dons matches so far this term.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin suggested any contract extension talks with the likes of Polvara and Graeme Shinnie would ramp up once Aberdeen’s ongoing early-season struggles are behind them.

The Dons are also waiting for new sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel to begin work on November 10, with the German, who will have oversight of the club’s footballing operation, set to be responsible for contracts.

Conversation