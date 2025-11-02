Willie Young: The former Aberdeen defender who changed the game

It may have been 50 years since Willie Young last graced Pittodrie as an Aberdeen player but there is little doubt the uncompromising defender has left a lasting impression on the game.

Tributes have been paid to the former Dons defender who died on Friday at the age of 73.

Heriot-born Young, who played for Aberdeen from 1970 to 1975, was spotted by legendary Dons scout Bobby Calder and joined the Dons in 1969 from Seton Athletic.

A physical presence, Young may have cut a fearsome figure, but the big man could play a bit too, and his qualities led to him quickly progressing to make his first-team debut for Aberdeen in September 5, 1970.

It is worth remembering for Young to break into Aberdeen’s starting XI at that time was no mean feat.

The Dons were the Scottish Cup holders and boasted the best defensive record in Britain at that time and Eddie Turnbull’s Aberdeen team was neck-and-neck with Celtic in the fight for the league title.

As a result, Young had to bide his time, but he got his chance when Turnbull was lured to Hibernian and Jimmy Bonthrone took charge as the seventh manager in Aberdeen’s history.

Under Bonthrone, Young shone and went on to establish himself as an integral member of the Aberdeen backline.

He helped the Dons win the inaugural Drybrough Cup final in a 2-1 win against Celtic in August 1971, but that was the only silverware Young got his hands on with the Dons as Aberdeen slipped down the table.

Aberdeen were never out of the top five, but the break-up of the 1970 Scottish Cup winning team meant they struggled to mount a significant challenge for trophies during Young’s time at Pittodrie.

Young’s controversial end to his Dons and Scotland career

Young’s reputation for having a fiery temperament proved to be his undoing at the Dons.

His final game for the club came in September 1975 against Dundee United.

United were 3-1 up when Joe Smith was sent off by referee David Syme, leading to a reshuffle of the Aberdeen team and the substitution of Young.

The defender did not take it well, striding from the field before throwing his shirt at the Aberdeen dugout and making his way down the tunnel.

As final appearances go, it was quite the send-off for a Dons career which spanned 188 matches.

But then, 1975 was quite the year for Young on the whole as he also became notorious for being a member of the ‘Copenhagen Five’ who were banned from international football while following an incident in a nightclub while with the Scottish national team.

Young, Joe Harper, Arthur Graham, Pat McCluskey were also banished at the time by the SFA but Harper, who had scored the winner against the Danes that night, and Arthur returned to the fold a year later.

Young, however, never played for his country again.

How a move to England led to Young changing the game

Following the shock ending of his Dons career Young moved to England, joining Tottenham Hotspur in a £125,000 deal in September 1975.

He then made the shock move from Spurs to their rivals Arsenal in March 1977, following his Spurs boss Terry Neill, who had also made the move to the Gunners.

Young joked he was the first player to be jeered by both sets of north London fans, but he went to prove himself at Highbury by enjoying three successive FA Cup finals in 1978, 1979 and 1980.

Young won one of the finals, a 3-2 victory against Manchester United in 1979, but it was during the 1980 final against West Ham, that Young’s actions effectively changed the game as we know it.

With Paul Allen bursting through for the Hammers Young tackled the forward to stop him in his tracks.

His action led to the creation of the ‘denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity’ which made any incidents of that nature a red-card offence.

Young went on to play 237 games for the Gunners, including the Cup Winners’ Cup final defeat by Valencia in 1980 before enjoying spells with Nottingham Forest, Norwich, Brighton and Darlington prior to hanging up his boots in November 1984.

Following his retirement, he spent 19 years running a pub near Nottingham.