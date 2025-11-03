AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen lowdown: Form guide, key players, team news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen lowdown: Form guide, key players, team news

The latest as the Dons step up their preparations for their Uefa Conference League trip to Cyprus on Thursday.

Riad Bajic (C) of Larnaca celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the UEFA Conference League league phase match beween AEK Larnaca and AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock
Riad Bajic (C) of Larnaca celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the UEFA Conference League league phase match beween AEK Larnaca and AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Aberdeen will be hoping to show they are quick learners when they head to Cyprus this week to face AEK Larnaca in their third game of the Uefa Conference League.

Having been mauled 6-0 in AEK Athens two weeks ago, Jimmy Thelin’s side face another hugely testing evening against a Larnaca side who have maximum points from their two league phase matches.

The Dons, meanwhile, need to find something different after being exposed in ruthless fashion in their last outing in Greece.

The manner of the defeat was a sobering dose of reality for everyone at Pittodrie and it’s not a stretch to suggest this week’s challenge will be just as testing for Thelin’s side.

Form

Dons fans of a nervous disposition should perhaps look away now.

AEK have been excellent so far, building on their 4-0 rout of AZ Alkmaar in the opening league game by travelling to London and beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park two weeks ago.

Domestically, it’s been a good week for Imanol Idiakez’s side, too ,with the Spaniard having guided AEK to Cypriot Super Cup glory in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory against Pafos following a 1-1 draw in midweek.

Larnaca followed that result by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Apollon Limassol on Sunday.

AEK are fifth in the Cypriot First Division, five points behind leaders Omonoia after nine matches.

For Aberdeen, it’s all about trying to regain some momentum following their last European trip.

The Dons had the look of a team still suffering a European hangover on their return to Aberdeen against Hibernian as the visitors ran out deserved 2-1 winners at Pittodrie.

However, Aberdeen rebuilt some confidence with a gritty 1-0 win in midweek at Kilmarnock.

As painful as the Athens trip was, it’s three wins in the last four league games for Thelin’s side.

Key players

Swedish midfielder Marcus Rohden is the man who makes AEK Larnaca tick.

Marcus Rohden in action for AEK Larnaca against Crystal Palace earlier this month. Image: Shutterstock.

A former Elfsborg player, who left his homeland to join FC Crotone in Serie A in 2019, the 34-year-old playmaker is one of several vastly experienced members of the Larnaca engine room.

A central midfielder who can play the holding role or as an attacker, the right-footed Rohden is an all-action box-to-box player who the Dons will have to keep an eye on at AEK Arena on Thursday.

Rohden, who missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, has quickly found his form for his club, scoring two goals and contributing three assists in 12 appearances.

One of the biggest issues for the Dons in their recent two defeats was how the midfield was exposed.

But a tactical tweak by Thelin at Rugby Park saw Stuart Armstrong move into an advanced role for his side to great effect.

He scored his first goal since joining the club in September and linked up well with Jesper Karlsson and Marko Lazetic, while supporting captain Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara behind him.

Stuart Armstrong celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Stuart Armstrong celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Given the reported strength of the AEK Larnaca midfield, Aberdeen’s ability to keep the ball and stop the home side in this department will be crucial on Thursday.

Predicted line-up

AEK Larnaca (4-2-3-1) – Alomerovic, Gnali, Milicevic, Roberge, Saborit, Pons, Ledes, Miramon, Rohden, Ivanovic, Bajic.

Yerson Chacon has been withdrawn from AEK Larnaca’s Uefa Conference League squad following the ACL injury he suffered in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

The Venezuelan has been replaced by fit-again captain Angel Garcia, who has recovered from a muscle injury to rejoin the squad.

The 32-year-old defender’s return to the squad is timely as AEK deal with a growing injury list.

In addition to Chacon, Larnaca will also be without Kevin Comar, Christodoulos Thomas and Youssef Amin for the visit of the Dons this week.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1) – Mitov, Devlin, Milne, Knoester, Jensen, Polvara, Shinnie, Gyamfi, Armstrong, Karlsson, Lazetic.

The Dons are waiting to discover whether Emmanuel Gyamfi has recovered from the hamstring strain which has seen him miss the last three games.

If Gyamfi returns then Alexander Jensen is expected to revert to his right wing-back role, despite a promising debut from Dylan Lobban in last week’s win at Kilmarnock.

The other big call for Thelin is whether to stick with Marko Lazetic, who led the line at Killie, for the trip to Cyprus or recall Kevin Nisbet, who came off the bench at Rugby Park.

Conversation