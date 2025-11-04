Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Dylan Lobban can handle the heat of Larnaca

Dylan Lobban has shown he has the maturity and the confidence to start in Cyprus for Aberdeen on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has had to be patient for his chance to show what he can do at first-team level but he passed his debut test at Kilmarnock with flying colours for Jimmy Thelin’s side last week.

He handled the occasion and the physicality as well as any player in a red jersey at Rugby Park and he certainly did not let anybody down.

His manager will know the player’s mindset better than I do but having watched Lobban come through the game with flying colours, and watched a few of the interviews he has done in the last 12 months, it’s clear that Lobban has a maturity about him.

He needed that as he and his team-mates found themselves seriously tested by Killie in the second half of the Dons’ 1-0 win in their last game.

We all love to watch attacking football and intricate passes being played in games but there are times where you simply have to roll your sleeves up, get bodies in front of the ball and accept the physical challenge coming your way.

That’s certainly how I saw the Kilmarnock game unfold for Aberdeen and Lobban passed that test when Killie went direct.

If the Aberdeen manager feels Lobban has the mental strength to handle what will be a really difficult Conference League tie at AEK Larnaca on Thursday then I don’t see why he can’t start the game in Cyprus.

Chance for Dons to show they have learned

Clearly Larnaca is going to be another huge test for Aberdeen, especially after the record 6-0 defeat by AEK Athens two weeks ago, but I don’t think any of the Dons players should be shying away from the challenge they are going to face.

Larnaca have beaten AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace so they are obviously a decent side.

But this game, as tough as it will be, is a chance for Aberdeen to show how much they have learned from their trip to Greece last month.

It is exciting watching your club play in Europe and as a player it’s a great experience too, but we should not forget Europe is a learning process, especially for a new team like this Aberdeen side.

It’s a harsh environment to play in.

You can go from feeling you are well in the game as the Dons did in the opening 10 minutes in Athens to facing a damage limitation exercise within a few minutes.

I applaud Thelin’s desire to play on the front foot and attack the opposition but there are times where you need to be difficult to beat and Athens was an example of why adopting a high line early in the game and being so open carries so much risk.

Even the most optimistic of observers would agree it’s a huge risk to take against a side with the quality AEK Athens had.

I’ve little doubt AEK Larnaca will be in the same category. One thing is clear, the home team has a wealth of experience and Aberdeen need to be mindful of that this week.

Dons need to be ready for congested fixture list

European football provides moments to savour for Aberdeen, but the domestic game must remain Aberdeen’s top priority.

It’s great to see the Dons representing Scotland on the European stage but if the club is going to grow and be more competitive it is vital European football becomes an annual occurrence.

To be involved in Europe you have to be doing well consistently whether that is by finishing high up the Scottish Premiership table or winning the Scottish Cup, which Jimmy Thelin’s side showed is easy to do last season!

Aberdeen have work to do after making a poor start to the season but they are still within touching distance of the European positions and there is a lot of football to be played before anything is decided this term.

Old heads have key roles to play

It’s exciting to see academy prospects like Jack Milne and Dylan Lobban coming through into the first team.

But the onus will be on the experienced players such as Graeme Shinnie, Stuart Armstrong and Nicky Devlin in the months ahead to guide this team.

Armstrong is the most experienced European campaigner in the Aberdeen squad while Shinnie has been there and done it for years for the club.

Devlin is a hugely experienced Scottish league player and has represented his country too, and that experience will be vital as the season progresses.

Sunday’s home game against Motherwell is the final match before the international break and there will be no more breaks after next week for the team.

After the final World Cup qualifiers, it will be full steam ahead domestically and time to get to work on closing the gap and getting back into the hunt for Europe in the top half of the table.