Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Dylan Lobban can handle the heat of Larnaca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Dylan Lobban can handle the heat of Larnaca

Young full back has shown he has the maturity to handle the pressure of European football if selected to face AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban celebrated a win on his first-team debut at Kilmarnock last week. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban celebrated a win on his first-team debut at Kilmarnock last week. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Dylan Lobban has shown he has the maturity and the confidence to start in Cyprus for Aberdeen on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has had to be patient for his chance to show what he can do at first-team level but he passed his debut test at Kilmarnock with flying colours for Jimmy Thelin’s side last week.

He handled the occasion and the physicality as well as any player in a red jersey at Rugby Park and he certainly did not let anybody down.

His manager will know the player’s mindset better than I do but having watched Lobban come through the game with flying colours, and watched a few of the interviews he has done in the last 12 months, it’s clear that Lobban has a maturity about him.

Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban in action on his first-team debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Dylan Lobban in action on his first-team debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He needed that as he and his team-mates found themselves seriously tested by Killie in the second half of the Dons’ 1-0 win in their last game.

We all love to watch attacking football and intricate passes being played in games but there are times where you simply have to roll your sleeves up, get bodies in front of the ball and accept the physical challenge coming your way.

That’s certainly how I saw the Kilmarnock game unfold for Aberdeen and Lobban passed that test when Killie went direct.

If the Aberdeen manager feels Lobban has the mental strength to handle what will be a really difficult Conference League tie at AEK Larnaca on Thursday then I don’t see why he can’t start the game in Cyprus.

Chance for Dons to show they have learned

Clearly Larnaca is going to be another huge test for Aberdeen, especially after the record 6-0 defeat by AEK Athens two weeks ago, but I don’t think any of the Dons players should be shying away from the challenge they are going to face.

Larnaca have beaten AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace so they are obviously a decent side.

But this game, as tough as it will be, is a chance for Aberdeen to show how much they have learned from their trip to Greece last month.

It is exciting watching your club play in Europe and as a player it’s a great experience too, but we should not forget Europe is a learning process, especially for a new team like this Aberdeen side.

Dante Polvara after AEK scored their fourth goal in Athens. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s a harsh environment to play in.

You can go from feeling you are well in the game as the Dons did in the opening 10 minutes in Athens to facing a damage limitation exercise within a few minutes.

I applaud Thelin’s desire to play on the front foot and attack the opposition but there are times where you need to be difficult to beat and Athens was an example of why adopting a high line early in the game and being so open carries so much risk.

Even the most optimistic of observers would agree it’s a huge risk to take against a side with the quality AEK Athens had.

I’ve little doubt AEK Larnaca will be in the same category. One thing is clear, the home team has a wealth of experience and Aberdeen need to be mindful of that this week.

Dons need to be ready for congested fixture list

European football provides moments to savour for Aberdeen, but the domestic game must remain Aberdeen’s top priority.

It’s great to see the Dons representing Scotland on the European stage but if the club is going to grow and be more competitive it is vital European football becomes an annual occurrence.

To be involved in Europe you have to be doing well consistently whether that is by finishing high up the Scottish Premiership table or winning the Scottish Cup, which Jimmy Thelin’s side showed is easy to do last season!

Aberdeen have work to do after making a poor start to the season but they are still within touching distance of the European positions and there is a lot of football to be played before anything is decided this term.

Old heads have key roles to play

It’s exciting to see academy prospects like Jack Milne and Dylan Lobban coming through into the first team.

Graeme Shinnie has a big role to play in the weeks ahead for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

But the onus will be on the experienced players such as Graeme Shinnie, Stuart Armstrong and Nicky Devlin in the months ahead to guide this team.

Armstrong is the most experienced European campaigner in the Aberdeen squad while Shinnie has been there and done it for years for the club.

Devlin is a hugely experienced Scottish league player and has represented his country too, and that experience will be vital as the season progresses.

Sunday’s home game against Motherwell is the final match before the international break and there will be no more breaks after next week for the team.

After the final World Cup qualifiers, it will be full steam ahead domestically and time to get to work on closing the gap and getting back into the hunt for Europe in the top half of the table.

Conversation