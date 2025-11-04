Referee given highest profile game to date after being picked for Aberdeen’s Conference League tie at AEK Larnaca

A highly-rated referee from the Czech Republic will take charge of his first group stage game in European football after being appointed as the official for Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League game at AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

Dalibor Cerny, 31, has been handed the most high-profile assignment of his refereeing career after being selected for the tie in Cyprus.

The official, who is in his third season on the rota of European club competitions, has taken charge of four European club matches in his career.

He took charge of his first European game in 2023 for a Conference League second qualifying round tie between Panevezys and Hapoel Beer-Sheva which ended 1-1.

He was also in charge of a Conference League first qualifying round tie between KF Tirana and Torpedo Kutaisi in July 2024.

Cerny has been the man in the middle for two European games this season.

He officiated two ties in July – Legia Warsaw’s 1-0 win against Aktrobe in a Europa League first qualifying round tie followed by the second qualifying round Conference League tie between Valur of Iceland and Kauno Zalgiris of Lithuania, which the visitors won 2-1.

Cerny has officiated 17 games to date this season and has not brandished a red card. He has issued 52 yellow cards and awarded five penalties.

AEK Larnaca have won both of their opening fixtures in the league phase while the Dons have suffered back-to-back defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens.