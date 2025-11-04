Aberdeen FC Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Cyprus for Conference League encounter with AEK Larnaca The Red Army have travelled in good numbers for the Dons' third league phase game. Paddy and Andrew Paterson in Larnaca, Cyprus, ahead of the AEK Larnaca FC vs Aberdeen match. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Danny Law, Gemma Bibby & Kenny Elrick November 4 2025, 7:55 pm November 4 2025, 7:55 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Cyprus for Conference League encounter with AEK Larnaca Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6886493/aberdeen-fc-fans-aek-larnaca-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Red Army are back on their travels as Aberdeen gear up for another Uefa Conference League match. Jimmy Thelin’s Dons take on AEK Larnaca in Cyrpus on Thursday as they search for their first points in the league phase of the competition. Aberdeen were beaten 3-2 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk before suffering a 6-0 thumping at AEK Athens in their opening league games. They face another stern test on Thursday evening with AEK Larnaca sitting joint top of the table with maximum points from their first two games. Nevertheless, the Dons have travelled in good numbers to Cyprus ahead of the match at the AEK Arena. Our photographer Kenny Elrick is in Cyprus to capture the Red Army enjoying the build-up to the game. Andrew Henderson, George Henderson, Matthew Henderson and Grant Miles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Craig and Yvanna Annand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Grant Ronald, Violet Moir, Duncan Moir and Susie Ronald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Mikey Rennie, Lona Rennie and Murray Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Hartley Lumsden, Josh Killoh, Derek Sedge and Dug Sedge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Philips Robertson, Scott Walker and Ryan Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Stuart Angus, Kevin Angus and Steve Mannall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The Urguharts – Finlay (10), Kian (12), Aaron (6). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Jamie and Brian Murphy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans in Larnaca. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Dean Bryden and Darren Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
