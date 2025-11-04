Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Cyprus for Conference League encounter with AEK Larnaca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Cyprus for Conference League encounter with AEK Larnaca

The Red Army have travelled in good numbers for the Dons' third league phase game.

Paddy and Andrew Paterson in Larnaca, Cyprus, ahead of the AEK Larnaca FC vs Aberdeen match. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Danny Law, Gemma Bibby & Kenny Elrick

The Red Army are back on their travels as Aberdeen gear up for another Uefa Conference League match.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons take on AEK Larnaca in Cyrpus on Thursday as they search for their first points in the league phase of the competition.

Aberdeen were beaten 3-2 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk before suffering a 6-0 thumping at AEK Athens in their opening league games.

They face another stern test on Thursday evening with AEK Larnaca sitting joint top of the table with maximum points from their first two games.

Nevertheless, the Dons have travelled in good numbers to Cyprus ahead of the match at the AEK Arena.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick is in Cyprus to capture the Red Army enjoying the build-up to the game.

Andrew Henderson, George Henderson, Matthew Henderson and Grant Miles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 
Craig and Yvanna Annand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 
Grant Ronald, Violet Moir, Duncan Moir and Susie Ronald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mikey Rennie, Lona Rennie and Murray Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 
Hartley Lumsden, Josh Killoh, Derek Sedge and Dug Sedge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 
Philips Robertson, Scott Walker and Ryan Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Angus, Kevin Angus and Steve Mannall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 
The Urguharts – Finlay (10), Kian (12), Aaron (6). Image:  Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jamie and Brian Murphy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans in Larnaca. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dean Bryden and Darren Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

 

Conversation