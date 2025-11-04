Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Cyprus for Conference League encounter with AEK Larnaca

The Red Army are back on their travels as Aberdeen gear up for another Uefa Conference League match.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons take on AEK Larnaca in Cyrpus on Thursday as they search for their first points in the league phase of the competition.

Aberdeen were beaten 3-2 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk before suffering a 6-0 thumping at AEK Athens in their opening league games.

They face another stern test on Thursday evening with AEK Larnaca sitting joint top of the table with maximum points from their first two games.

Nevertheless, the Dons have travelled in good numbers to Cyprus ahead of the match at the AEK Arena.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick is in Cyprus to capture the Red Army enjoying the build-up to the game.