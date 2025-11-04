WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Larnaca – including price of local Cyprus pint at Meeting Pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Larnaca – including price of local Cyprus pint at Meeting Pub

Our sports writer Ryan Cryle sets the scene from Cyprus ahead of Thursday's AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen clash in the Conference League.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans have started to arrive in Cyprus ahead of the Dons’ Conference League fixture against AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds – bottom of the competition with zero points from their two European league phase outings so far – need to get up and running at the AEK Arena this week.

However, they will be facing a Cypriot side who have made a sparkling start in the Conference League with victories over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar (4-0) and away at English Premier League Crystal Palace (read our lowdown on them HERE).

Aberdeen, meanwhile, were chastened 6-0 by AEK Athens just two weeks ago in their latest Continental outing.

As usual, and regardless of poor form this term, Dons fans are following their club away from home in big numbers this week.

The Red Army have snapped up 800ish tickets for Thursday’s clash in Cyprus, and more expected in Larnaca on match-day.

Aberdeen supporters are expected to gather primarily at the aptly-named Meeting Pub on Larnaca’s beachfront.

Sports writer Ryan Cryle, who landed in Cyprus on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s clash, headed along to the watering hole for a look and to see how much Dons fans can expect to pay for a pint of the local Keo lager this week.

Keep up to date with everything from Aberdeen and the Red Army in Cyprus this week with The Press and Journal. 

Conversation