WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Larnaca – including price of local Cyprus pint at Meeting Pub

Aberdeen fans have started to arrive in Cyprus ahead of the Dons’ Conference League fixture against AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds – bottom of the competition with zero points from their two European league phase outings so far – need to get up and running at the AEK Arena this week.

However, they will be facing a Cypriot side who have made a sparkling start in the Conference League with victories over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar (4-0) and away at English Premier League Crystal Palace (read our lowdown on them HERE).

Aberdeen, meanwhile, were chastened 6-0 by AEK Athens just two weeks ago in their latest Continental outing.

As usual, and regardless of poor form this term, Dons fans are following their club away from home in big numbers this week.

The Red Army have snapped up 800ish tickets for Thursday’s clash in Cyprus, and more expected in Larnaca on match-day.

Aberdeen supporters are expected to gather primarily at the aptly-named Meeting Pub on Larnaca’s beachfront.

Sports writer Ryan Cryle, who landed in Cyprus on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s clash, headed along to the watering hole for a look and to see how much Dons fans can expect to pay for a pint of the local Keo lager this week.

Keep up to date with everything from Aberdeen and the Red Army in Cyprus this week with The Press and Journal.