Cove Rangers will treat Partick Thistle no different than anyone else, insists boss Paul Hartley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul Hartley insists Cove Rangers will treat Partick Thistle no different to any other opposition.

Cove will face full-time opponents in the league for the first team today, with the Jags coming north for their first visit to the Balmoral Stadium.

The Aberdeen side have started the season in positive form, winning their first two league games and sitting top of League One.

They have also yet to drop a point in the league at home, winning 15 league games dating back to the start of last season and conceding just eight goals.

Thistle started with a defeat to Clyde, but rebounded with a home win against Airdrieonians.

Hartley said: “We treat them like we treat every other team. It’s drilled into our team how we prepare – it doesn’t mean who it is. We always respect the opposition.

“Thistle are very strong. They’re full-time and one of the favourites for going straight back up.

“But we’re strong at home and capable of giving anyone a game on our day. We’re playing with a lot of confidence and enjoy the challenge of whoever we face, be it Hibs, Dundee in pre-season, Brora or Thistle on Saturday.

“The players are in good form just now and playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve started the season well, but this league is very tough. Ian McCall knows the league very well and has assembled a good squad there.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Cove have already taken on full-time opposition this season, playing Dundee twice in pre-season and then Hibernian in the Betfred Cup.

They were beaten narrowly 2-1 by the Hibees in their first competitive game in seven months, with similarities being drawn in coming up against another full-time team.

Hartley added: “You could say that. They work most days together; we try to fit in as much work as we can in the two nights we’re together. We know Thistle have got a lot of good individual players.

“We’re a good team and we’ll be ready whatever comes away. We’re well-prepared to face another tough challenge.”

It has been a fairly seamless transition for Cove coming back after a long lay-off, which Hartley attributes to the hard work done by the players over the summer and following their return to training.

“It’s been great (being back),” he added. “The players have come back in such great condition and the work we’ve put in since the end of August has been a lot of graft.

“We’re only two games in and we don’t take anything for granted in this division. We’ll continue to work hard as a team.”

Fraser Fyvie (knee) is the only absentee for Cove.