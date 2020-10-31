Rory McAllister grabs stoppage-time winner as Cove Rangers snatch late victory over Partick Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rory McAllister ensured Cove Rangers maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a stoppage-time winner against Partick Thistle.

The game had appeared set for a goal-less draw, in a game ruined by high winds, until McAllister turned in the ball over the line with virtually the last kick of the game.

Cove made one change from the 2-0 win over Peterhead, with Adam Livingstone replacing Jamie Semple. They included new signing Hamish Ritchie on the bench, who signed a loan deal from Inverurie Locos on the morning of the game.

The two sides had meant just once before – a Scottish Cup tie in 2012 which the Jags won 2-1 at Firhill.

Aside from a snap-shot from Thistle’s Blair Spittal, neither side was fashioning much in the swirling high winds at the Balmoral.

It took 29 minutes for Cove to have their first shot at goal and they were playing with the wind at their backs in the first period.

Mitch Megginson slipped the ball into the right channel for Leighton McIntosh to chase and the former Dundee and Peterhead reached it, before clipping a shot straight at Kieran Wright.

But it was an otherwise uneventful and scrappy first half, with the wind proving an unpassable opponent for both teams.

The second period started in a more promising fashion, with Livingstone’s shot gathered by Wright and James Penrice’s shot beaten away by Stuart McKenzie at his near post.

The Jags had their best chance on the hour with a free-kick from the edge of the box, after Jamie Masson dragged down Ross Docherty. Spittal took aim from the free-kick and his attempt was superbly tipped over by McKenzie.

Cove had a late worry over defender Daniel Higgins, who limped off for Ross Graham, while Megginson was also replaced by Seb Ross.

The final chance for Thistle came in the 90th minute when Brian Graham fashioned room for himself in a crowded penalty area, only for his shot to be headed off the line by Harry Milne.

With the game appearing set for a draw, McAllister dinked the ball over Wright to hand an ecstatic Cove a third three points of the season.