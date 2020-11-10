Paul Hartley to rotate Cove Rangers squad for Betfred Cup double-header against Dundee and Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Hartley plans to freshen up his Cove Rangers squad for two Betfred Cup fixtures in four days.

Cove head to Dundee tonight to face the Dark Blues, who they met in pre-season, before facing Forfar Athletic at home next Saturday.

Hartley has largely picked a consistent side this season, with six players featuring in all six competitive games so far. That could mean appearances for players like Adam Livingstone and Jamie Semple, who have starts under their belt this season, while Jordan Brown, Seb Ross, Hamish Ritchie and Broque Watson all need game-time.

Hartley took in Dundee’s 3-3 draw with Alloa Athletic in the Championship on Friday night, in which James McPake’s side fought back from two goals down late on to draw. Cove played two pre-season friendlies against Dundee, drawing 1-1 at Dens Park and losing 1-0 at home.

Hartley, an ex-Dundee manager, said: “Away to Dundee will be tough opposition on Tuesday and then back here with Forfar on Saturday. I’ll probably use the squad over the next two games and give everybody more minutes.

“Dundee never gave up (against Alloa). They’ve some good individual players and we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’ll go there with a good game plan and try to get the right result.

“They’ve got good players who can hurt you on their day, but we’ve got good players and a lot of quality through the team. We’re playing with a lot of confidence just now and we’ve just got to keep it going.”

They renew acquaintances with Forfar Athletic next Saturday back at the Balmoral Stadium, seven days on from beating them 3-0 in League One action.

It continued Cove’s impressive start to the season, which already has them four points clear at the top of the division after a 100 per cent record from their opening four games.

Hartley added: “Confidence when you’re winning games is a great thing. We;ve got a good winning habit and a good mentality at the club, but the players first and foremost work so hard for each other which is down to their work on the training ground and the attitude to their play.”

Daniel Higgins misses out again with a hamstring problem for Cove, although midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes to return for the Forfar game.