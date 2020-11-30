Jamie Masson returns from suspension to score for Cove Rangers in draw with Airdrieonians

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Masson admitted to mixed feelings after making a scoring return following suspension.

Masson, who sat out Cove’s previous two games after being dismissed against Dundee in the Betfred Cup, gave Rangers a first-half lead over Airdrie.

But a Thomas Robert leveller after the break prevented the visitors from going back to the top of the table.

Masson said: “It was great to be back and my only disappointment is that we could not see the game out. Airdrie are a good side so we will take the point and move on.

“The game was up and down in the second half with both sides looking for the win. It would have been great to get the three points but we will train hard and be ready for next weekend.”

The Aberdeen side came close early on when Harry Milne let fly and after his shot was deflected, the sliding Mitch Megginson was only inches away from turning the ball in.

Robert darted behind the Cove defence on 20 minutes but the Frenchman shot wide and the visitors made the most of that reprieve by taking the lead six minutes later.

A fine passing move saw the ball reach Megginson on the right and his cross was perfect for Masson to drill into the far corner.

It should have been 2-0 when a Masson corner found the unmarked Leighton McIntosh, but his shot slid just wide.

Masson said: “I think he was caught in two minds between heading it or kicking it. If it had got to two-nil then it would have been a different outcome.”

Stuart McKenzie stopped a dipping Dale Carrick effort before the break.

The Cove keeper was beaten all ends up on the restart when Carrick let fly from 25 yards only to see his effort hit the bar.

Airdrie, though, were not to be denied and they drew level with a fine solo goal from Robert, who darted through the visiting midfield before cracking a long-distance effort high into the net.

Both sides went for the win, with Cove going close when Harry Milne’s fizzing cross found Fraser Fyvie heading straight at Max Currie before a well-timed tackle from Sean Crichton prevented Leighton McIntosh from bearing down on goal.

Airdrie’s Kyle Connell hit the junction of bar and post with eight minutes left.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “We were terrific in the first half and at 1-0 we had a big chance to go further ahead.

“We have had six games in this league and three of them have been against the full-time sides – Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Airdrie – and we have matched them all.”