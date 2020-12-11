Cove Rangers’ Dan Higgins not worried by uncharacteristic loss of form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers’ dip in form is nothing to worry about for Dan Higgins.

The Aberdeen outfit have not won in their last three games, an unusual run for a team accustomed to success.

Performances have been relatively steady and two of those three games have come away to full-time opposition, in Falkirk and Airdrie. Last weekend’s home loss to Montrose saw the end of their impeccable league record at the Balmoral Stadium.

But for the former Kilmarnock and Dundee man, tomorrow’s trip to Dumbarton is about getting back to what Cove know and do best.

Higgins said: “It’s not a catastrophe. League One is a hard league and any team can beat anyone. We just need to look to this week and get back to what we’re used to. We’re not used to getting beat.

“It was Annan and Edinburgh City (back-to-back) last year and I remember people asking questions. But we don’t need to worry about that. We focus on ourselves and know what we can do.

“We’re frustrated when we don’t win a game but we just move on to the next game. If you’re on top of the game you need to punish teams. The longer the game goes on, teams are always going to have a spell.

“We’re learning every week and we could deal with stuff better, which we know ourselves. It’s an experienced team and we know what we can do to be better.”

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

The Montrose game was Higgins’ first game back from a hamstring injury, which kept him out for four weeks.

The defender limped off in the closing stages of Cove’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle and was a frustrated onlooker prior to his return.

Higgins added: “I don’t like it – I don’t think anyone likes it – as you’re just standing watching from the sidelines. It wasn’t as bad as last year; I felt it during the game and tried to play on but it went. It was unfortunate but I was back pretty quick.

“Last year against Annan was a grade three tear, which was meant to be 12-to-16 weeks and I was back in nine. We knew it wasn’t as bad as that one, it was only four weeks. It wasn’t ideal but it wasn’t the worst.

“You’d much rather be playing or just round the boys in the changing room. At least you’re involved and privy to the conversations. But these things happen and you’ve just got to deal with it.”