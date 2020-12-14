Leighton McIntosh says losing won’t become a habit after latest Cove Rangers defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leighton McIntosh insists Cove Rangers have no intention of letting losing become a habit.

A fierce Nat Wedderburn header consigned the Aberdeen team to a third loss in four winless games as missed chances proved costly at Dumbarton.

But, despite the increasing sense of frustration in the camp, McIntosh said: “The ball just never fell for us. We are creating chances and we are used to winning games so it is not a scenario we are used to and we will dig deep as it is not something we want to get used to.”

Cove, who were denied the services of Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister due to hamstring injuries, could have taken the lead on 10 minutes when Harry Milne picked out Broque Watson, whose header flashed over the bar.

McIntosh and Watson exchanged passes shortly afterwards and the ball ran to Jamie Masson after McIntosh had miscued his shot, but home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski spread himself to save.

With 25 minutes gone Dabrowski made a fantastic one-handed stop to keep out a McIntosh header, with the on-loan Hibs youngster excelling again three minutes later when he pushed away a diving header from the striker.

Cove keeper Stuart McKenzie also impressed before the break when he held a close-range Jamie Wilson effort.

McIntosh said: “It was very frustrating.

“We did not start the game well but by half-time we had created a few chances.

“I thought my first header was in and then with the one I had dived at, I got as much on to it as I could, but their keeper made a decent save.”

What turned out to be the winner came on 51 minutes when Ross Forbes curled over a free-kick and Wedderburn sent a booming header past McKenzie.

Cove laid siege to the Dumbarton goal and Jamie Masson whipped a 22-yard free-kick just over before the visitors almost grabbed an equaliser with six minutes to go when McIntosh glanced a header goalward.

However, the ball clipped the inside of the post and bounced along the line with no one on hand to convert.

Milne headed a late effort into Dabrowski’s arms and Cove manager Paul Hartley admitted: “Their goalkeeper made some great saves, but we were not clinical enough.

“We are going through a mini-blip just now and we will work hard to get out of it.

“We need to learn games by different ways.

“You cannot always win by being nice and pretty.”