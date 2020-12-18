Something went wrong - please try again later.

They might be on an unexpected four-game skid but Cove Rangers do not lack for quality.

Harry Milne reckons that while results have not been what they would have hoped of late, the key ingredients which made them back-to-back champions are still there.

Cove have not won in their last four games, which has included defeats at Falkirk and Dumbarton and a home loss to Montrose, which ended their long home unbeaten run.

Clyde are the visitors to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, ahead of a festive period that also sees them travel to struggling Forfar Athletic on Boxing Day and face Peterhead in a derby on January 2.

“We’re not worried about it,” said Milne. “We’ve got enough good players, enough good attitudes in the squad. We’re used to winning; we’ve had that attitude since I’ve been here and that doesn’t change because you’ve lost a couple of games.

“Boys are in good spirits, considering we haven’t picked up a result in the last few games. We’ve played well – it’s only periods where we’ve taken our foot of the gas or silly mistakes, where they’ve punished us.

“We need to keep playing the way we’re playing and results will come. If we were a bad team and weren’t playing well, then it might be a bit more of a problem. We’re getting chances but for one reason or another, it hasn’t fallen for us.

“It’s a tough league with a lot of streetwise teams. The last couple of teams we’ve played against have been clinical and we haven’t. That’s been the difference.”

Cove started the season with four straight wins, which earned Paul Hartley the manager of the month award for October.

Despite their dip in form, they still sit third in League One in what is their first season at this level.

They also have a run of games now against teams below them in the table, giving them a chance to put their recent record to bed.

Milne added: “It shows you how tough the league is – everyone can beat everyone. We’ve lost three now and we’re still there or there abouts. It shows everyone else is on the same page.

“We’re fortunate enough to have made a good start and it was important to get points on the board. It’s a shorter format this year, playing nine less games, so you can’t afford to be losing or drawing games for too long.

“It’s games that we can win but everyone needs to perform to the highest of their ability to pick up these points. Every opposition has got quality.”