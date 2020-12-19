Cove Rangers: Spirits still high despite winless run, says Paul Hartley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Hartley insists spirits remain high at Cove Rangers despite their four-game winless run.

The League Two champions have not won in their last four games, losing three of those, but still remain in the top three.

Defeats against Montrose, Falkirk and Dumbarton have only come by the odd goal but have given Cove a hurdle they have not had to face too often in their recent history.

Winning has been a habit at Cove but after victories in their first four games, the challenges of stepping up to League One are becoming more apparent.

Hartley said: “The mood comes on the training pitch – as long as they’re training well, which they have done. They’re in good spirits.

“It’s just something new to them, losing a couple of games of football. They’re up a division against better players. It’s just the way it is.

“The game on Saturday is the most vital one. It’s important we pick up the points and go on a run again. In this league you’re not going to get it your own way.

“What I have seen in the four games that we’ve not won is we’re still playing good football. It’s just the end product to kill teams off.”

Clyde sit second bottom of the division but have played two games less, due to a number of positive Covid cases at the club.

Hartley added: “Clyde have missed a couple of games due to Covid but they’ve got a potent striker in (David) Goodwillie. It’s quite a young team but Danny will have them well-organised.

“We’re in a sticky spell just now and we’ve got to work our way through it. That happens during the season, where it’s not quite working. We’re not playing bad and that’s a good thing. We’ve just not been clinical at the top end of the pitch and need to keep the back door shut also.”

Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister remain major doubts with hamstring injuries.