Cove Rangers to face Rangers in Scottish Cup

League 2 champions Cove Rangers will make the trip to Ibrox at the end of the month after earning a trip to Rangers in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
Former Rangers attacker Peter Lovenkrands made the draw for the last 32 of the competition and has also thrown up the possibility of a Highland derby in the third round as the winners of the second round tie between Buckie Thistle and Caley Thistle will make the trip to Premiership side Ross County.
Elsewhere, Highland League side Huntly have been given a huge incentive to beat Dumbarton in their second round tie with the winners drawn at home to Aberdeen in the next round.
Fraserburgh’s reward for beating Banks o’Dee on Saturday is home advantage against either Nairn County or Montrose while Formartine United boss Paul Lawson could face former club Motherwell at North Lodge Park if United can beat Annan Athletic in their second round tie which is due to be played on Tuesday.
Peterhead also face Stenhousemuir on Tuesday with the winners due to host Kilmarnock in the third round on the weekend of January 30.
Scottish Cup third round draw:
Forfar Athletic v Airdrie or Edinburgh City
Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath
Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers
Camelon or Brora or Hearts v Stranraer
Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock
Rangers v Cove Rangers
Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk
Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Caley Thistle
Queen of the South v Hibs
Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen
East Fife v Morton or Dunfermline
Hamilton Accies v St Mirren
Dundee v St Johnstone
Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde
Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell
Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose
