Cove Rangers loanee Ross Graham recalled by Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cove Rangers loanee Ross Graham has been recalled by his parent club Dundee United.

Defender Graham has made 11 appearances for Cove since joining in October, where he signed on a season-long loan.

However, following the suspension of the lower leagues for the remainder of this month at least, United have opted to recall all their loan players from League One and Two.

🆕 Ross Graham, who joined us on loan at the start of the season, has been recalled by parent club Dundee United Everyone at the club would like to thank Ross for his efforts during his time at Balmoral Stadium pic.twitter.com/XElrDlcyhO — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 15, 2021

The decision also affects Kieran Freeman, who was on loan at Peterhead, and ex-Cove loan player Archie Meekison, who was at Spartans.

A United statement read: “When the season began it was decided the best course of action for these players would be to go out and gain valuable game time ahead of facing the challenge of playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“Upon return each players has experienced some valuable game time and this will have helped their development as they return to Tannadice ready for the next step.

“We would like to thank Montrose, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, Forfar, East Cragie, North End and The Spartans for their help in developing our young players this season and look forward to continuing our partnerships in the future.”