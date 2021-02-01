Jamie Semple recalled by Motherwell from Cove Rangers loan spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Semple has been recalled from his loan at Cove Rangers by parent club Motherwell.

The young midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Cove, making nine appearances, however he did not start again after the 3-0 Betfred Cup defeat to Dundee in November.

All the best for the rest of the season @CoveRangersFC 👍🏻 https://t.co/FVMEmsQs01 — JSemple (@jamieesemplee) February 1, 2021

Semple’s only goal for the club came in the same competition, where they drew 2-2 with Brora Rangers before beating them on penalties.

He signed on loan from the Premiership side before the start of the season, with aspirations on helping Cove continue their rise through the SPFL.