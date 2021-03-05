Dundee United defender Ross Graham returns to Cove Rangers on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers have confirmed the return of defender Ross Graham on a loan deal from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side before League One was suspended on January 11.

Graham’s Dundee United teammate Kieran Freeman has agreed to rejoin Peterhead until the end of the season, while attacking midfielder Chris Mochrie has returned to Montrose.

👋 We are delighted to confirm Dundee United have agreed to allow defender Ross Graham to return to us on loan for the rest of the season Welcome back, @rossgraham611! pic.twitter.com/Os9Y8cZkAy — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 5, 2021

Dundee United’s head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant said: “It’s fantastic to see the lads can get back out on loan for much-needed game time.

“This season has obviously brought unique challenges and it was unfortunate that our players had their time on loan cut short when they were really doing well.

“Thankfully the correct decision has been made to get the lower leagues back up and running, and Chris, Kieran and Ross can get back on to the pitch to enjoy the rest of the season.

“The three of them have been in and around the first team since returning and we’ve seen Chris in a few matchday squads.

“It means they’re right up to speed fitness-wise and they can hit the ground running when they return to action later this month.

“These next few months will be key for their development as they not only face the demands of playing adult football, but also the challenge of competing at the top end of League One, with all three clubs capable of finishing in the play-offs come the end of the campaign.”