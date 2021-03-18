Cove Rangers: Harry Milne ruled out for the season after ankle surgery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Milne landed awkwardly after blocking a cross in training last week and ruptured ligaments, for which he underwent surgery on Thursday.

It comes as a huge blow for Cove and Milne, who has been an impressive performer since stepping up to the SPFL with the club in 2019.

Manager Paul Hartley rues the blow but insists Milne will get the best care possible to come back for pre-season.

He said: “Harry underwent ankle surgery on Thursday afternoon so his season is over. He blocked a cross and the way he’s come down on his ankle, he’s ruptured his ligaments.

“We let it settle down for a couple of days and got it scanned. It’s eight to 12 weeks before he’s back; as long as he’s back for pre-season, that’s the main thing.

“It’s disappointing for me, it’s disappointing for the lad. He’s such an important player but these things happen in football.

“He’s been brilliant for us. He’s been so consistent and I’m gutted for him. Hopefully he’ll come back stronger. It was important he got the surgery and we sent him to the best possible surgeon for it.

“He’ll take his time getting back and hopefully we’ll have him back for pre-season. We’re feeling for him but hopefully he gets it right and we’ll take our time with him.”

The 24-year-old came through the club’s youth system and has been a key part of their rise from the Highland League to League One.

Milne started all 11 games before the shutdown of football in January and only missed three games in Cove’s run to the League Two title last season.

The other option for Cove at left-back for Saturday’s game against Partick Thistle is summer signing Adam Livingstone.