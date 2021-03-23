Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross Graham believes Cove Rangers have shown they are capable of matching anybody in League One.

In their first game in more than two months, Cove emerged with a creditable 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle, which keeps them at the top end of the division.

With the revamped schedule, a split will now come in after 18 games and the Aberdeen side are in a good position to be involved in the top half.

Graham embraces the rigours of the hectic schedule coming up – they will play another six games before April 20 – and hopes they can continue their impressive run in the division.

He said: “As players we want to play as many games as we can. I’m sure if you asked the majority of footballers, they’d rather play games than train, so having two games a week from now to the end of the season is going to be pretty enjoyable.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

“We feel we’re a good team and can beat anyone on our day. We’ll take each game as it comes and pick up as many points as we can along the way.

“We know how good a team we are; we need to go out and show that on the pitch. Going into every game we feel like we can come away with all three points.”

The young defender impressed in the game at Firhill, making his return to Cove after spending the first half of the season at the Balmoral Stadium.

Graham had rejoined the first-team bubble at Dundee United when the lower leagues were shut down in January but insists it was always part of his plan to return and finish the season with Cove.

He added: “It’s been a weird one for me over the last couple of months; I’ve been training with nothing to look forward to. At least my fitness was kept ticking over so when we were ready to come back, I was match-fit.

“It was in the plans to come back. I was around the first-team when I went back to United but I felt I had unfinished business here, because of how it ended in January. I wanted to come back and keep proving myself.”

FT | PTFC 1-1 #CRFC Our return to league action ends in a draw at Firhill#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/mKxI0TkQwj — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 20, 2021

Graham was pleased with how he acquitted himself at Firhill, given it had been more than two months since he had played a competitive game.

He added: “It was my first game in two months but I felt fit, I felt sharp. Overall it was a good team performance and I felt I did well.

“We had a couple of chances but we were against a strong opposition. It was going to be tough to come away with a win but we’ll take the draw.”