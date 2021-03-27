Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers are used to challenging at the business end of leagues come the climax of the season.

But Connor Scully does not intend on getting too carried away with Cove’s lofty position in League One, ahead of the run-in that will come thick and fast in the coming weeks.

Cove sit second in the table in their first season at this level, on the back of two successive promotions. They have won three league titles on the bounce, two of the coming in the Highland League.

They returned to action with a creditable 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle last weekend, with another promotion hopeful in East Fife lying in wait this afternoon.

“It’s a big cliché, but we just take it one game at a time,” said Scully. “We’ve got East Fife on Saturday and, while we’re sitting second right now, it’s a very tight league.

“A couple of bad results and you could be god knows where. We’ll go for the three points and then see where we are at the split.

“We want to stay at the top end of the league, that’s our goal. We started off pretty well, had a bit of a slump, then picked up a bit of momentum before we stopped.

“You’ve just got to keep the momentum going. It wasn’t a bad result last Saturday and we’ll look to get the three points this afternoon.”

Cove came up against East Fife on the opening day of the season in their first game in League One, emerging victorious 3-1.

Scully added: “They’re an experienced side and have been in this league for a good number of years. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we’ve got to treat it like any other. Play like we can play and we’ll be fine.”

After facing the New Bayview outfit this afternoon, Cove have Airdrieonians at the Balmoral Stadium and then the small matter of Rangers in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

Scully, however, says attentions have not turned to their trip to Ibrox just yet.

He added: “It’s a one-off game and a big glamour tie. But we’re not really looking towards that just now. The league is where our business is and we’ve got two games until Rangers.

“For now it’s important to focus on league business. It would be good to have a great end to the season – we look to get three points every Saturday. We don’t play for draws.

“We’re looking to carry on momentum and pick up as many points as we can.”